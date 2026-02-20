By Hailey Zeller

CORRESPONDENT

Fredericksburg

Heathers the Musical at Stage Door

Stage Door Productions brings the darkly satirical cult favorite “Heathers” to downtown Fredericksburg beginning this weekend.

When: February 20–March 1 | Friday and Saturday 7:30 p.m., Sunday 2:30 p.m.

Where: Stage Door Productions, 810 Caroline Street

Cost: $18–$35

More info

The Black Arts Showcase

For the Culture will host an evening spotlighting Black artists from across the Fredericksburg area in a celebration of creativity during Black History Month. The showcase will feature live musical performances, local clothing brands, visual art, and food, creating a space that blends culture, entrepreneurship, and community connection. Attendees can expect an energetic atmosphere centered on supporting local talent and amplifying Black voices in the region.

When: Friday, February 20 | 6 p.m.

Where: The Underground at Lee Hall, 1301 College Avenue

More info

Happy Birthday, George!

Celebrate George Washington’s birthday with a family-friendly afternoon at the historic Mary Washington House. The event includes hands-on crafts led by members of the Rappahannock Colonial Heritage Society, a themed History Hunt through the home and gardens, and birthday cake to mark the occasion. Designed to make local history engaging for all ages, the celebration is included with regular admission.

When: Saturday, February 21 | 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Where: Mary Washington House, 1200 Charles Street

Cost: Included with regular admission

More info

Make and Mingle Paper Studio

Drop in and get creative at an open paper-arts studio sponsored by the League of Women Voters of Fredericksburg. Make cards, mini-zines, collages, or anything you imagine — supplies provided and no experience required. Come and go anytime.

When: Saturday, February 21 | 3 to 5 p.m.

Where: Fredericksburg library branch theater, 1201 Caroline Street

More info

Spotsylvania

18th Century Games: A VA250 Program

Step back into the Revolutionary era at the Towne Centre Branch Library with an interactive afternoon of 18th-century board and card games. Open to all ages, this hands-on program allows participants to try the types of games popular during the 1700s as part of Virginia’s VA250 commemoration marking the nation’s 250th anniversary. The event blends history and play, making it both educational and engaging.

When: Saturday, February 21 | 2 to 4 p.m.

Where: Towne Centre Branch Library, Spotsylvania

More info

CYT presents Disney’s “High School Musical”

CYT Fredericksburg will bring Disney Channel’s smash hit movie musical to life on stage beginning this weekend. Troy, Gabriella and the students of East High must deal with issues of first love, friends and family while balancing their classes and extracurricular activities during this family-friendly production.

When: February 21-March 1 | Saturdays at 2 and 7 p.m., Sundays at 3 p.m.

Where: Spotsylvania High School, 6975 Courthouse Road

Cost: $18 in advance, $20 at the door

More info and tickets

Stafford

Adoption Event at PetSmart Stafford Market Place

Local rescue volunteers will bring adoptable pets to PetSmart Stafford Market Place for a community adoption event. Attendees can meet animals currently seeking permanent homes and speak directly with rescue representatives about the adoption process. It offers families an opportunity to connect in person and learn more about responsible pet adoption.

When: Saturday, February 21

Where: PetSmart, 1160 Stafford Market Place

More info

Taproom Showdown at Full Distance Brewing

The Fit Stop by Jesse will host a 45-minute full-body workout inside Full Distance Brewing’s taproom, combining structured fitness with a social setting. Designed to challenge strength and stamina while remaining accessible to different fitness levels, the class concludes with a complimentary beer for participants. It’s a blend of community fitness and casual weekend energy.

When: Saturday, February 21 | 10 a.m.

Where: Full Distance Brewing, Stafford

More info

