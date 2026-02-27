By Hailey Zeller

CORRESPONDENT

This weekend, you can go from the Coldest Night of the Year walk for Micah Ministries, to a seed-starting workshop at Tater’s Corner in Stafford. There’s also a historic coffee-tasting, jazz music for a good cause, stand-up comedy, and more.

Fredericksburg

Photo courtesy Micah Ecumenical Ministries

Coldest Night of the Year Walk

Micah Ministries will once again fill downtown Fredericksburg with purpose during the Coldest Night of the Year, a 5K fundraising walk supporting neighbors experiencing homelessness, hunger, and hardship. Beginning at Riverfront Park, participants can choose between a full 5K or a shorter one-mile route before returning for hot soup, cocoa, and cookies. It is not a race, but a community movement, one that has drawn growing crowds each year in support of local outreach efforts.

When: Saturday, February 28 | 4 to 7 p.m.

Where: Riverfront Park, 701 Sophia Street

More info

Taste Through Time: Grounds for Revolution

Historic Kenmore invites visitors to step into its 18th-century kitchen for a live cooking demonstration centered on one of America’s most enduring rituals: coffee. Set beside the hearth, guests will watch beans toasted and brewed in a traditional pot while learning how coffee shifted from a global commodity to a revolutionary-era staple. The experience blends sensory detail—the crackle of the fire, the aroma of roasting beans—with history, concluding with coffee samples for guests. Admission includes access to the kitchen program, with optional house tours offered throughout the afternoon.

When: Sunday, March 1 | noon to 5 p.m.

Where: Historic Kenmore, 1201 Washington Avenue

More info

Jazz and a Mission Concert to Benefit Simply Angels

This regular concert series featuring musicians Matt Little, David Bronston, and friends raises for and awareness of a different area nonprofit each month. This month, it’s Simply Angels, which supports veterans and their families in the Fredericksburg area.

When: Friday, February 27 | 7 p.m.

Where: Hillcrest United Methodist Church, 2208 Lafayette Boulevard

More info

Spotsylvania

Karaoke Night at Strangeways Brewing

Strangeways Brewing is turning up the volume with a no-pressure, all-vibes karaoke night. Whether you are ready to command the mic with a power ballad or cheer on friends from the sidelines, this is your chance to sing without judgment. Expect a lively crowd, solid local beer, and actual prizes for standout performances. It is free to sing and free to watch, making it an easy Friday night plan with plenty of personality.

When: Friday, February 27 | 7 to 10 p.m.

Where: Strangeways Brewing, 350 Lansdowne Road

More info

Mardi Gras Party at The Cove at Lake Anna

The Cove at Lake Anna is bringing Mardi Gras energy to Spotsylvania with a late-night celebration in its lower bar. Expect a DJ spinning dance tracks, festive drinks, beads, and a best-mask contest that invites guests to lean fully into the theme. Whether you arrive in full costume or just ready to dance, this lakeside party aims to channel New Orleans spirit close to home.

When: Saturday, February 28 | 8 p.m.

Where: The Cove at Lake Anna, 6320 Belmont Road

More info

Stafford

Ready – Set – Grow Plant Weekend at Tater’s Corner

Spring may still be weeks away, but Tater’s Corner is helping gardeners get a head start. During this three-day plant weekend, visitors can choose from herbs, vegetables, and flowers at the seed-starting bar, complete with peat pots, soil, seeds, and markers. Staff will be on hand to guide beginners through the process, making it approachable for first-time growers and seasoned gardeners alike. Stop by anytime, plant what you like, and start dreaming about warmer days.

When: February 27–March 1 | Friday & Saturday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.; Sunday 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Where: Tater’s Corner, 89 Chatham Heights Road

Cost: Free to attend; pay for planting supplies

More info

Full Distance Brewing Comedy Night

Comedy is back on tap at Full Distance Brewing with a free night of stand-up that pairs sharp punchlines with locally crafted beer. Hosted by Heather Joyce, the evening features performances from Dan Kaufman, Khalid Johnson, and Katherine Rogue, each bringing their own style to the stage. It is an easy Saturday plan: grab a pint, settle in, and expect a mix of quick wit, storytelling, and crowd energy. Note that the show includes adult content and is not recommended for children.

When: Saturday, February 28 | 7 to 9 p.m.

Where: Full Distance Brewing, Stafford

More info

Civic Conversations Book Club: The Woman Behind the New Deal

The League of Women Voters of the Fredericksburg Area hosts “Civic Conversations,” a monthly book club offering a welcoming, nonpartisan space for people to gather, talk, and learn about democracy. This month, the featured book is The Woman Behind the New Deal by Kirsten Downey, which explores how Frances Perkins helped shape some of the most enduring social and labor protections in American history. The event is FREE and newcomers are welcome.

When: Saturday, February 28 | 1 to 3 p.m.

Where: Room 5 at the Howell library branch, 806 Lyons Boulevard

More info

