By Hailey Zeller

CORRESPONDENT

The Fredericksburg area is still digging out of last weekend’s snow and ice storm and several local events have been postponed, but there are still some activities to check out if you need to get out of the house!

Fredericksburg

Reclaim Arcade Five-Year Anniversary: A Sound of Thunder

Celebrate five years of Reclaim Arcade with a high-energy night of classic heavy metal from Virginia’s own A Sound of Thunder. Your ticket includes free play on over 75 arcade and pinball machines, plus access to the full bar and kitchen. It’s part concert, part arcade party, and all fun.

When: Friday, January 30 | 8 p.m. to 12 a.m.

Where: Reclaim Arcade, 2324 Plank Road

Cost: $15

Jazz and a Mission: Monthly Benefit Concert

Spend your Friday night with live jazz and a good cause at Hillcrest United Methodist Church. This special performance by Matt Little, David Bronston, and friends blends soulful music with community impact, making it a meaningful and relaxing way to start your weekend. This month’s performance will benefit Mental Health America Fredericksburg Region.

When: Friday, January 30 | 7 p.m.

Where: Hillcrest United Methodist Church, 2208 Lafayette Boulevard

Game Day at Wegmans (Board & Card Games Meetup)

Bring your favorite board games or just show up ready to play at this relaxed social meetup in Wegmans’ upstairs food court. Enjoy games, friendly faces, and a low-pressure way to spend a Sunday afternoon with fellow local players.

When: Sunday, February 1 | 1 to 7 p.m.

Where: Wegmans, 2nd level food court, 2281 Carl D. Silver Parkway

Spotsylvania

Vibin’ with Val: 1980s Music Bingo Night

Break out the neon and test your 80s music knowledge at this throwback bingo night. DJ Spen spins nostalgic hits while you compete for prizes in a fun, upbeat winery setting. Expect good wine, great vibes, and lots of sing-along moments.

When: Saturday, January 31 | 6:30 to 8:30 p.m.

Where: Vibin’ With Val Winery, 10691 Spotsylvania Avenue

Laughter Yoga Class at Naturally Radiant

Science shows laughter isn’t just fun, it benefits your body and mind by reducing stress, boosting immunity, and improving heart health. Join Annette for a Saturday morning Laughter Yoga class to get your weekend off to a good start.

When: Saturday, January 31 | 10:30 to 11:15 a.m.

Where: Naturally Radiant, 1101-A Heatherstone Drive

Cost: $15/person

Stafford

Puerto Rican Bomba Sundays

Join Semilla Cultural to drum, move, and celebrate Puerto Rican dance at Virtuous Dance Center. Dance and drum classes are available for kids and adults; all levels are welcome and no experience is necessary.

When: Sunday, February 1 | 1:30 to 5 p.m.

Where: Virtuous Dance Center | 31 Utah Place #101, Fredericksburg 22405

Trivia with Trapper Young at Highmark Brewery

Highmark will donate $11 for every person who attends to Area 11 Special Olympics, so grab your friends, sharpen your trivia skills, compete for gift cards for the top three teams, and support a good cause.

When: Friday, January 30 | 6:30 p.m.

Where: Highmark Brewery, 390 Kings Highway

DIY Potpourri Kits & Valentine’s Craft at Tater’s Corner

House smelling interesting after a week being snowbound? Visit the potpourri bar at Tater’s Corner and choose from a variety of spices, dried fruits, and herbs to create a wonderful-smelling potpourri to take home. The store will share three recipes to help guide you. Plus, a Valentine’s craft for kids—decorate a small wooden heart ornament.

When: Friday-Sunday, January 30-February 1 | 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Where: Tater’s Corner, 89 Chatham Heights Road

