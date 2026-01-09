Bolder Journalism for $8/Month

By Hailey Zeller

CORRESPONDENT

Photo

Fredericksburg

Old Dominion Humane Society Puppy Yoga & Rescue Dog Strolls

Spend some time this weekend reconnecting with animals! Friday night offers Puppy Yoga, a relaxed class with pups to cuddle and enjoy. On Saturday morning at 8:45 a.m., join Saturday Strolls with Rescue Dogs, a gentle walk with rescue pups that’s great for exercise and socializing. If you missed these or want more, Sunday Hikes with Rescue Dogs is also on the calendar at 8:45 a.m.

When: Puppy Yoga, Friday, January 9 | 6:30 p.m. Saturday Strolls, Saturday, January 10 | 8:45 a.m. Sunday Hikes, Sunday, January 11 | 8:45 a.m.

Where: Old Dominion Humane Society, 3602 Lafayette Blvd., Fredericksburg

More info

Trivia Night at Tales & Tails

Put your team together and test your knowledge at this fun, free trivia night. Hosted at Tales & Tails Cafe, the event encourages friendly competition with prizes for the winning team, but whether you’re there to win or just laugh along with friends, it’s a relaxed way to kick off the weekend.

When: Friday, January 9 | 6:30 to 8 p.m.

Where: Tales & Tails | 1010 Charles Street

More info

City Vino Presents: Magic Show & Wine with Patrick Reynolds

Prepare to be delighted as magician Patrick Reynolds brings illusions and interactive magic to City Vino. Between magical tricks and surprises, guests enjoy a tasting flight of four wine samples paired with a light snack.

When: Friday, January 9 | 7 p.m.

Where: City Vino | 100 Hanover Street

More info

Winter Market at Dorothy Hart Community Center

Missing the Farmers Market? You can shop from local farmers, bakers, and artisans at Saturday’s Winter Market.

When: Saturday, January 10 | 10 a.m. to noon

Where: Dorothy Hart Community Center | 408 Canal Street

Spotsylvania

Sparkling Wine Boot Camp at Bacchus Winery

Wine lovers can deepen their appreciation of sparkling wines with this immersive workshop. Learn how sparkling wine is made, sample a variety of styles, and explore basic production methods. No experience is required, just bring curiosity!

When: Saturday, January 10 | 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Where: Bacchus Winery | 6320 Five Mile Centre Park, Suite 315

More Info

Stafford

Chill Lo-Fi Reading Time at Porter Branch Library

Take a quiet post-holidays pause with this low-key reading session set to lo-fi beats. It’s an easygoing event for anyone who wants relaxed vibes, books, and chill background music. A perfect way to spend a Sunday afternoon.

When: Friday, January 9 | 3 to 5 p.m.

Where: Porter Branch Library, 2001 Parkway Boulevard

More info

Aquia Harbour Police Department Polar Plunge Fundraiser

Brave souls dive into icy waters to benefit the Navy-Marine Corps Relief Society at this adventurous local fundraiser. Participants raise funds while friends and family cheer them on, and every $50 donation includes a custom t-shirt, snacks, and drinks. It’s a bold way to kick off 2026 while doing good for service members and their families.

When: Saturday, January 10 | 11 a.m.

Where: Harbour Inn Pool, 1417 Washington Drive, Stafford

More info

Caroline

Penelope Ki Carlisle at Dominion Raceway in June 2025. Photo by Suzanne Rossi.

Penelope Ki Racing Annual Benefit Concert

Support racing and community at this annual benefit event. The night begins with dinner seating followed by a live concert featuring spirited performances and a cash bar. A longstanding local tradition, it’s a fun social option for the weekend and helps raise funds for Penelope Ki Racing and Cole Bruce Racing.

Read the Advance’s story about Penelope here.

When: Saturday, January 10 | Dinner at 5 p.m. and concert 7 p.m.

Where: The Groove Music Hall, 6501 Dominion Raceway Avenue, Woodford, VA

More info

Sharing This Story Strengthens Your Community. Share

Submit a Letter to the Editor

Local Obituaries

To view local obituaries or to send a note to family and loved ones, please visit the link that follows.

Read last week's local obituaries

Support Award-winning, Locally Focused Journalism

$8 a month supports great journalism

The FXBG Advance cuts through the talking points to deliver both incisive and informative news about the issues, people, and organizations that daily affect your life. And we do it in a multi-partisan format that has no equal in this region. Over the past year, our reporting was:

First to break the story of Stafford Board of Supervisors dismissing a citizen library board member for “misconduct,” without informing the citizen or explaining what the person allegedly did wrong.

First to explain falling water levels in the Rappahannock Canal.

First to detail controversial traffic numbers submitted by Stafford staff on the Buc-ee’s project

Our media group also offers the most-extensive election coverage in the region and regular columnists like:

And our newsroom is led by the most-experienced and most-awarded journalists in the region — Adele Uphaus (Managing Editor and multiple VPA award-winner) and Martin Davis (Editor-in-Chief, 2022 Opinion Writer of the Year in Virginia and more than 25 years reporting from around the country and the world).

For just $8 a month, you can help support top-flight journalism that puts people over policies.

Your contributions 100% support our journalists.

Help us as we continue to grow!

Support FXBG Advance for $8 a month

This article is published under Creative Commons license CC BY-NC-ND. It can be distributed for noncommercial purposes and must include the following: “Published with permission by FXBG Advance.”