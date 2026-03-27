By Hailey Zeller

CORRESPONDENT

Fredericksburg

Dog Easter Egg Hunt

Grab your leash and bring your four-legged friend to Fredericksburg’s annual Dog Easter Egg Hunt. The evening event lets pups search for treat-filled eggs while socializing with other dogs at the park. Owners can also dress their pets up for a doggie costume contest with prizes.

When: Friday, March 27 | 6 p.m.

Where: Fredericksburg Dog Park, 1448 Kenmore Avenue

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BrickFair LEGO Fan Expo

The Fredericksburg Convention Center will be filled with creativity during the BrickFair LEGO Fan Expo. More than 200 exhibitors will showcase elaborate LEGO builds, from intricate models to large-scale displays. The event also includes interactive activities for all ages, including derby races, build zones, an art gallery, bingo, and family-friendly games. Vendors will be on site selling LEGO sets, collectibles, and themed merchandise.

When: Saturday, March 28 | 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday, March 29 | 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Where: Fredericksburg Convention Center, 2371 Carl D. Silver Parkway

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Jazz and a Mission Monthly Benefit Concert

Each month, musicians Matt Little, David Bronston, and friends perform to raise funds for a different local nonprofit. March’s concert will benefit Downtown Greens, the community garden and greenspace.

When: Friday, March 27 | 7 p.m.

Where: Hillcrest United Methodist Church, 2208 Lafayette Boulevard

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Spotsylvania

Mac-and-Cheese Festival

Cheese lovers can indulge in dozens of gooey creations at the Mac & Cheese Festival at the Fredericksburg Fairgrounds. The event celebrates the comfort-food classic with more than 10 different mac-and-cheese variations ranging from traditional recipes to creative twists. Attendees can also sample craft beverages from breweries, wineries, cideries, and distilleries while enjoying a lively festival atmosphere. All samples are included with the ticket.

When: Saturday, March 28 | 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Where: Fredericksburg Fairgrounds

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The Wrong Party at Eden Try Winery

Eden Try Winery will host a playful afternoon event where multiple “themes” collide into one lively celebration. Guests can enjoy a special mix-up wine flight pairing, themed photo spots, and live music from Elvis tribute performer Michael Hoover. With its relaxed atmosphere and unique concept, the event highlights the winery’s role as both a community gathering space and local event venue.

When: Sunday, March 29 | noon

Where: Eden Try Winery, 6818 River Road

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Spring Community Clean Up Day

Residents are invited to help keep Spotsylvania beautiful during this community-wide roadside cleanup. Volunteers can gather friends, family members, or civic groups to remove litter and improve local roadways. Supplies such as bags, gloves, pickers, and safety vests will be provided, and participants will check in and collect materials at Patriot Park before heading out to assigned areas.

When: Saturday, March 28 | 8 a.m. to noon

Where: Patriot Park Amphitheater, 5710 Smith Station Road

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Stafford

EGGsplore & More!

Families with young children can celebrate the season at Curtis Memorial Park during the EGGsplore & More event. The morning gathering features an egg hunt, arts and crafts activities, and a visit from the Easter Bunny for photos. Designed for children ages 2–10, the event offers a festive outdoor setting and interactive activities perfect for welcoming spring. Registration is required.

When: Saturday, March 28 | 10:30 a.m. to noon

Where: Curtis Memorial Park, 58 Jesse Curtis Lane

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Beeping Egg Hunt

Gari Melchers Home and Studio will once again host its inclusive Beeping Egg Hunt, designed especially for children who are blind or have low vision. Eggs emit chirping sounds so participants can locate them through sound and touch, and sighted siblings are invited to wear blindfolds to share the experience. The event also includes a miniature petting zoo, Touch-a-Tractor activities, snacks, and sensory-friendly experiences.

When: Sunday, March 29 | 2 to 4 p.m.

Where: Gari Melchers Home & Studio, 224 Washington Street

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March Madness Wine Tastings at Potomac Point

This weekend, receive a wine bracket featuring the winery’s Elite Eight wines, accompanied by two wine glasses for the ultimate taste-off, then enjoy a half glass of your top pick. The month-long event wraps up this weekend.

When: Saturday, March 28 | 11 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. Sunday, March 29 | 11 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Where: Potomac Point Winery, 275 Decatur Road

Cost: $30

More info

Local Obituaries

To view local obituaries or to send a note to family and loved ones, please visit the link that follows.