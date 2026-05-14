By Hailey Zeller

CORRESPONDENT

Fredericksburg

Marine Corps Historic Half

Thousands of runners will take to the streets of Fredericksburg for the annual Marine Corps Historic Half. The 13.1-mile course winds through downtown Fredericksburg and features the famous climb up Hospital Hill before ending in a patriotic finish-line celebration supported by the U.S. Marines.

When: Sunday, May 17 | 6 a.m.

Where: Central Park

More info

Fredericksburg Area Museum Downtown Sounds: Trash Rocket

FAM Downtown Sounds continues its outdoor concert series in Market Square with an evening of live rock and alternative music from local band Trash Rocket. The free concert series highlights Fredericksburg’s hometown music scene and offers a relaxed downtown atmosphere perfect for kicking off the weekend.

When: Friday, May 15 | 6 to 8:30 p.m.

Where: Fredericksburg Area Museum Market Square

More info

Fredericksburg Food Co-op’s 7th Annual Food For All 5K

Walkers and runners alike are invited to participate in the Fredericksburg Food Co-op’s annual Food For All 5K, a family-friendly event supporting affordable access to healthy, local food. Proceeds benefit the Co-op’s Community Co-op Cash Program, which helps qualifying shoppers receive discounts on groceries throughout the year.

When: Saturday, May 16 | 9 to 11 a.m.

Where: Fredericksburg Food Co-op

More info

Skate Night: Garden Party

Dixon Park transforms into a lively outdoor skate party with music, themed activities, and open skating for all skill levels. This month’s Garden Party theme adds extra fun to an evening designed for community connection and movement. Personal skates are welcome, and rentals will also be available on-site.

When: Friday, May 8 | 6 to 8 p.m.

Where: Dixon Park

More info

Spotsylvania

"Virginia Renaissance Fair" by llee_wu is licensed under CC BY-ND 2.0.

Virginia Renaissance Faire

Step into Staffordshire Village at the Virginia Renaissance Faire for a weekend filled with jousting, live performances, artisan vendors, and medieval-inspired food and entertainment. The popular spring tradition transforms Lake Anna Winery into a lively Renaissance village complete with music, magic, and historical demonstrations.

When: Saturday, May 16 | 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Where: Lake Anna Winery

More info

Spring Food Truck & Vendor Extravaganza

Food trucks, local vendors, children’s activities, and family entertainment come together for this free community festival at Wilderness Presidential Resort. Guests can spend the afternoon browsing vendors, sampling food, and enjoying a laid-back spring atmosphere.

When: Saturday, May 16 | 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Where: Wilderness Presidential Resort

More info

Salute to Service Day

Spotsylvania Towne Centre will honor military members and first responders during Salute to Service Day with live performances, family activities, games, balloon art, and community organizations on-site. Musical performances include the Quantico Marine Band Wind Octet and the Enduring Freedom Band.

When: Saturday, May 16 | noon to 2 p.m.

Where: Spotsylvania Towne Centre

More info

Share

Stafford

2nd Annual Parking Lot Cookout at J’s Sports Lounge

J’s Sports Lounge will host its second annual Parking Lot Cookout featuring DJs, live entertainment, food vendors, shopping, and an afternoon of community celebration. Guests are encouraged to bring lawn chairs and enjoy the outdoor festivities.

When: Saturday, May 16 | 2 to 8 p.m.

Where: J’s Sports Lounge

More info

Adventure Brewing 13th Anniversary

Adventure Brewing celebrates 13 years with a full-day anniversary bash featuring food trucks, live music, magic performances, and a special Bourbon Barrel Scotch Ale release brewed for the occasion. The celebration includes performances from Patrick the Magician and cover band Waking Napster.

When: Saturday, May 16 | Afternoon & Evening

Where: Adventure Brewing Company

More info

Sensory-Friendly Morning at Ferry Farm

George Washington’s Ferry Farm will host a sensory-friendly morning designed for families and individuals with special needs. Visitors can explore the Washington house, participate in guided or self-paced tours, experience hands-on sensory activities, and enjoy a quieter museum environment before the site opens to the public.

When: Sunday, May 17 | 10 a.m. to noon

Where: George Washington’s Ferry Farm

More info

Local Obituaries

To view local obituaries or to send a note to family and loved ones, please visit the link that follows.