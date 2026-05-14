What to Do this Weekend: May 15-17
The Marine Corps Historic Half returns to Fredericksburg on Sunday, plus the Virginia Renaissance Faire, live music, a skate night, a food truck festival, a salute to service members, and more.
By Hailey Zeller
CORRESPONDENT
Fredericksburg
Marine Corps Historic Half
Thousands of runners will take to the streets of Fredericksburg for the annual Marine Corps Historic Half. The 13.1-mile course winds through downtown Fredericksburg and features the famous climb up Hospital Hill before ending in a patriotic finish-line celebration supported by the U.S. Marines.
When: Sunday, May 17 | 6 a.m.
Where: Central Park
Fredericksburg Area Museum Downtown Sounds: Trash Rocket
FAM Downtown Sounds continues its outdoor concert series in Market Square with an evening of live rock and alternative music from local band Trash Rocket. The free concert series highlights Fredericksburg’s hometown music scene and offers a relaxed downtown atmosphere perfect for kicking off the weekend.
When: Friday, May 15 | 6 to 8:30 p.m.
Where: Fredericksburg Area Museum Market Square
Fredericksburg Food Co-op’s 7th Annual Food For All 5K
Walkers and runners alike are invited to participate in the Fredericksburg Food Co-op’s annual Food For All 5K, a family-friendly event supporting affordable access to healthy, local food. Proceeds benefit the Co-op’s Community Co-op Cash Program, which helps qualifying shoppers receive discounts on groceries throughout the year.
When: Saturday, May 16 | 9 to 11 a.m.
Where: Fredericksburg Food Co-op
Skate Night: Garden Party
Dixon Park transforms into a lively outdoor skate party with music, themed activities, and open skating for all skill levels. This month’s Garden Party theme adds extra fun to an evening designed for community connection and movement. Personal skates are welcome, and rentals will also be available on-site.
When: Friday, May 8 | 6 to 8 p.m.
Where: Dixon Park
Spotsylvania
Virginia Renaissance Faire
Step into Staffordshire Village at the Virginia Renaissance Faire for a weekend filled with jousting, live performances, artisan vendors, and medieval-inspired food and entertainment. The popular spring tradition transforms Lake Anna Winery into a lively Renaissance village complete with music, magic, and historical demonstrations.
When: Saturday, May 16 | 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Where: Lake Anna Winery
Spring Food Truck & Vendor Extravaganza
Food trucks, local vendors, children’s activities, and family entertainment come together for this free community festival at Wilderness Presidential Resort. Guests can spend the afternoon browsing vendors, sampling food, and enjoying a laid-back spring atmosphere.
When: Saturday, May 16 | 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Where: Wilderness Presidential Resort
Salute to Service Day
Spotsylvania Towne Centre will honor military members and first responders during Salute to Service Day with live performances, family activities, games, balloon art, and community organizations on-site. Musical performances include the Quantico Marine Band Wind Octet and the Enduring Freedom Band.
When: Saturday, May 16 | noon to 2 p.m.
Where: Spotsylvania Towne Centre
Stafford
2nd Annual Parking Lot Cookout at J’s Sports Lounge
J’s Sports Lounge will host its second annual Parking Lot Cookout featuring DJs, live entertainment, food vendors, shopping, and an afternoon of community celebration. Guests are encouraged to bring lawn chairs and enjoy the outdoor festivities.
When: Saturday, May 16 | 2 to 8 p.m.
Where: J’s Sports Lounge
Adventure Brewing 13th Anniversary
Adventure Brewing celebrates 13 years with a full-day anniversary bash featuring food trucks, live music, magic performances, and a special Bourbon Barrel Scotch Ale release brewed for the occasion. The celebration includes performances from Patrick the Magician and cover band Waking Napster.
When: Saturday, May 16 | Afternoon & Evening
Where: Adventure Brewing Company
Sensory-Friendly Morning at Ferry Farm
George Washington’s Ferry Farm will host a sensory-friendly morning designed for families and individuals with special needs. Visitors can explore the Washington house, participate in guided or self-paced tours, experience hands-on sensory activities, and enjoy a quieter museum environment before the site opens to the public.
When: Sunday, May 17 | 10 a.m. to noon
Where: George Washington’s Ferry Farm
Local Obituaries
To view local obituaries or to send a note to family and loved ones, please visit the link that follows.