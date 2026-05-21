By Hailey Zeller

CORRESPONDENT

Fredericksburg

Fredericksburg National Cemetery Annual Memorial Day Luminaria

More than 15,000 candles will illuminate the Fredericksburg National Cemetery during the annual Memorial Day luminaria honoring soldiers buried there. Throughout the evening, buglers will perform “Taps” while park staff share stories of service and sacrifice connected to the cemetery’s history.

When: Saturday, May 23 | 8 to 11 p.m.

Where: Fredericksburg National Cemetery

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FAM Downtown Sounds: The N2N Band

FAM Downtown Sounds continues its outdoor concert series with an evening of live R&B and soul music from The N2N Band in historic Market Square. The free community concert invites visitors to bring lawn chairs or blankets and enjoy local music in the heart of downtown Fredericksburg.

When: Friday, May 22 | 6 to 8:30 p.m.

Where: Fredericksburg Area Museum Market Square

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Tales & Tails One Year Anniversary Party

Tales & Tails Book Cafe celebrates its first anniversary with a full day of giveaways, adoptable puppies, treats, exclusive book editions, discounts, and family-friendly activities. The celebration highlights the bookstore café’s growing community presence in downtown Fredericksburg.

When: Saturday, May 23 | 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Where: Tales & Tails

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Twist of Fate at Curitiba

Celebrate Bob Dylan’s 85th birthday with an evening of live music at Curitiba featuring Twist of Fate performing Dylan classics. The show includes performances by John Risotto, Don Bastedenbeck, and Craig Vasey on vocals, guitar, mandolin, and harmonica.

When: Saturday, May 23 | 8 to 10 p.m.

Where: Curitiba Art Cafe

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Spotsylvania

"Virginia Renaissance Fair" by llee_wu is licensed under CC BY-ND 2.0.

Virginia Renaissance Faire

Step into Staffordshire Village at the Virginia Renaissance Faire for a second weekend filled with jousting, live performances, artisan vendors, and medieval-inspired food and entertainment. The popular spring tradition transforms Lake Anna Winery into a lively Renaissance village complete with music, magic, and historical demonstrations.

When: Saturday, May 16 | 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Where: Lake Anna Winery

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Sunshine Concert Series at Eden Try

Eden Try Winery’s Sunshine Concert Series returns with live music, sangria specials, charcuterie boards, and sunset vineyard views. The Friday evening event offers a laid-back way to start Memorial Day weekend.

When: Friday, May 22 | 6 to 8 p.m.

Where: Eden Try Winery

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Patriot Park Concert Series

The Patriot Park Concert Series continues with another evening of live music at the amphitheater. Guests are encouraged to bring lawn chairs or blankets and enjoy a relaxed outdoor concert atmosphere with concessions available on-site.

When: Friday, May 22 | Gates open 5:30 p.m., concert begins 6:30 p.m.

Where: Patriot Park Amphitheater

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Stafford

Stafford County Memorial Day Ceremony

Stafford County’s annual Memorial Day Ceremony will honor those who lost their lives in military service with remarks from local leaders and a special presentation focused on the legacy of the Tuskegee Airmen and Women Airforce Service Pilots.

When: Friday, May 22 | 10 a.m.

Where: Stafford Regional Airport

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Garden and Grounds Stroll

Guests can explore the gardens and grounds of Belmont during this guided walking tour led by the property’s garden and grounds manager. The educational stroll highlights the landscape, seasonal blooms, and history surrounding the former home and studio of artist Gari Melchers.

When: Saturday, May 23 | Tours at 10:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m.

Where: Gari Melchers Home and Studio at Belmont

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Patawomeck Memorial Day Market

The Patawomeck Memorial Day Market will feature local vendors, crafters, food trucks, live DJ music, laser tag, face painting, and family activities throughout the afternoon at the Patawomeck Museum & Cultural Center.

When: Saturday, May 23 | 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Where: Patawomeck Museum and Cultural Center

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Local Obituaries

To view local obituaries or to send a note to family and loved ones, please visit the link that follows.