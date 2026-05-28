By Hailey Zeller

CORRESPONDENT

Fredericksburg

Mahjong in May at The Publisher Hotel & Five Chophouse

Guests can enjoy an elegant afternoon of Mahjong, wine, and high tea–style bites during this social event at Five Chophouse. The experience includes facilitated open play with an instructor, curated snacks, wine service, and specialty cocktails in a relaxed setting.

When: Sunday, May 31 | 3 to 5 p.m.

Where: Five Chophouse

More info

Welcome to Summer Community Festival

Kick off the summer season with food trucks, local vendors, music, raffles, bounce houses, and activities for all ages at Old Mill Park. The free community festival is focused on bringing together families, teens, and local businesses for a lively day outdoors.

When: Saturday, May 30 | 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Where: Old Mill Park

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Family Fair

Celebrate International Family Day with free admission, live craft demonstrations, and hands-on activities at the James Monroe Museum’s Family Fair. The event is designed for all ages and offers families a chance to explore local history in an interactive setting.

When: Saturday, May 30 | 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Where: James Monroe Museum

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Spotsylvania

Growing Strong Kids Wellness Festival

This family-focused wellness festival at Germanna Community College combines hands-on health education, kid-friendly fitness activities, and community resources designed to support healthy lifestyles for children and families.

When: Saturday, May 30 | 10 a.m.

Where: Germanna Community College

More info

Rappahannock Choral Society Spring Concert

The RCS will be performing their spring concert entitled “There’s No Place Like Home.”

When: Saturday, May 30 at 7 p.m. and Sunday, May 31, at 3 p.m.

Where: Chancellor High School

Tickets: $15/adult; $10/senior; students free

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Stafford

Roll Bounce Social Skate

Inspired by the classic film Roll Bounce, this 1970s Chicago-themed roller skating event invites guests to skate, socialize, and enjoy throwback music and vibes at Cavalier Family Skating Centers.

When: Saturday, May 30 | 4 PM

Where: The Cavalier Family Skating Centers USA, Inc.

More info

Summer Bash with Jonathan Austin

John Lee Pratt Memorial Park hosts a free evening of live music, food trucks, entertainment, and family fun featuring Jonathan Austin. The community event also includes magic performances and activities throughout the evening.

When: Friday, May 29 | 5:30 to 8:30 p.m.

Where: John Lee Pratt Memorial Park

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Full Distance Brewing: Cheers to Three Years

Full Distance Brewing celebrates its third anniversary with craft beer releases, food trucks, live music, and a full day of festivities at the Stafford brewery.

When: Saturday, May 30 | noon to 9 p.m.

Where: Full Distance Brewing

More info

Local Obituaries

To view local obituaries or to send a note to family and loved ones, please visit the link that follows.