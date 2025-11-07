Become a Sustaining Member

FredNats Salute to Veterans 5K & Bravo Mile

Honor veterans with a run that ends right on the baseball field at FredNats Stadium. The Salute to Veterans 5K & Bravo Mile combines fitness and patriotism with military displays, family activities, contests, and awards for top finishers. All proceeds benefit Team RWB Fredericksburg, supporting veterans through community and physical activity.

Sunday, November 9 | Bravo Mile at 9:30 a.m., 5K at 10 a.m.

Virginia Credit Union Stadium, Fredericksburg

More info

Second Annual Pickle & Grilled Cheese Festival

Pickle lovers, unite! Get ready for a weekend of tangy bites and cheesy goodness. The Second Annual Pickle & Grilled Cheese Festival brings together pickle tastings, food trucks with pickle-themed menus, and a VIP tent featuring a pickle grazing table and unlimited samples of pickle-inspired beer, cider, wine, and spirits. From pickle soda to grilled cheese pairings, this event is a flavorful celebration of all things briny.

Saturday, November 8 | noon to 5 p.m.

Fredericksburg Fairgrounds

$30 General Admission

More info

Puzzlooza

Think fast and piece together your best strategy at Puzzlooza, a competitive jigsaw puzzle showdown. Teams of up to four will race to complete an identical 500-piece puzzle, with prizes for the fastest finishers. Each team keeps their puzzle, and light refreshments will be served.

Saturday, November 8 | 10 a.m. to noon

Dorothy Hart Community Center, 408 Canal Street, Fredericksburg

$30 per team (pre-registration required)

More info

Fredericksburg Farmers Market

Browse seasonal produce, baked goods, plants, and other items at the city’s long-running Saturday market. It’s a good morning stop for ingredients or weekly staples.

Saturday, November 8 | 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Hurkamp Park

More info

Spotsylvania

Fall Festival at Eden Try Winery

Wrap up your weekend at Eden Try Winery’s Fall Festival, an afternoon of live music, dancing, food, and fall-inspired wines. Guests can sip on creative seasonal blends like Spiced Apple Sangria and Pumpkin Spice Spritz while enjoying DJ sets, line dancing, and food from local vendors such as Zippy’s Smoke Shack. With cozy fire pits, photo ops, and handcrafted treats, it’s an easy way to toast the end of fall.

Sunday, November 9 | noon to 5 p.m.

Eden Try Winery | 6818 River Road, Fredericksburg

Free admission; wine and food available for purchase.

More Info

Meet Loaf & Fleetwood Mac Tribute at The Groove Music Hall

The Groove Music Hall will turn up the nostalgia this Friday night with a double tribute to Meat Loaf and Fleetwood Mac. Meet Loaf delivers the theatrical energy of “Bat Out of Hell” and other fan favorites, while also performing songs written by Jim Steinman — including classics like “Total Eclipse of the Heart” and “It’s All Coming Back to Me Now.” Expect powerhouse vocals, vintage flair, and a rock show that’s equal parts drama and heart.

Friday, November 7 | 7 p.m.

The Groove Music Hall, 10087 Patriot Highway, Fredericksburg

More info and tickets

2025 Veteran’s Tribute Trot 5K & 10K

This year’s Veteran’s Tribute Trot at Wilderness Presidential Resort offers both 5K and 10K courses through scenic autumn trails. Participants can enjoy the post-race celebration with drinks at nearby 1781 Brewing Co., part of the Sippin’ Series partnership. It’s a meaningful and energizing way to honor local veterans while soaking up the last of the fall colors.

Sunday, November 9 | 2:30 to 5:30 p.m.

Wilderness Presidential Resort | 9220 Plank Road, Spotsylvania

Registration

Here Comes Santa at Spotsylvania Towne Centre

Santa makes his grand arrival this Saturday evening at Spotsylvania Towne Centre, marking the official start of the holiday season. Families can gather in The Village to welcome Santa as he rides in on a firetruck, courtesy of the Spotsylvania Volunteer Fire Department. After the tree lighting, guests can meet Santa, take photos, and enjoy the festive lights and music filling the plaza.

Saturday, November 8 | 6 p.m.

Spotsylvania Towne Centre, 137 Spotsylvania Mall Drive, Fredericksburg

More info

Spotsylvania Farmers Market

The season may be winding down, but the Spotsylvania Farmers Market is still in full swing. More than 40 vendors will set up at the Gordon Road commuter lot this Saturday, offering locally grown produce, meats, baked goods, flowers, and handmade treats. It’s the perfect stop for your weekend grocery haul or early holiday gifts, all while supporting local farms and artisans.

Saturday, November 8 | 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.

U.S. 3/Gordon Road Commuter Lot, 12150 Gordon Road

More info

Stafford

Riverside Center for the Performing Arts: “White Christmas”

The Riverside Center’s holiday season kicks off with a stage adaptation of White Christmas. Complete with timeless songs, tap numbers, and a classic story of friendship and love, the show delivers a perfect dose of nostalgia for the holidays. Dinner and show packages available.

November 5 through December 28

Riverside Center for the Performing Arts, 95 Riverside Parkway

Tickets

Pints and Paint at Adventure Brewing Company

Sip craft beer while creating your own autumn-inspired artwork. This relaxed, guided painting session includes all art supplies and your first beer. Come with friends, a date, or solo. A low-pressure, high-fun way to spend a fall afternoon.

Saturday, November 8 | 3 to 5 p.m.

Adventure Brewing Company, 33 Perchwood Drive, Stafford

Contact A. Key Design at a.keydesign.acm@gmail.com for reservations.

More info

Long Family Markets

The Long Family Market continues its tradition of local produce, handmade crafts, and community charm. Grab a coffee, browse vendor booths, and take home something fresh for the week ahead.

Sunday, November 9 | 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

406 Ferry Road, Fredericksburg, VA

More info

