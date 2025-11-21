Become a Sustaining Member

Get into the holiday spirit(s), work on your writing, listen to some jazz, or get your Nerf battle on this weekend!

Fredericksburg

Writing Workshop at Tales & Tails

Join a laid-back, free writing workshop led by Alyssa Tyson. Bring any writing project or idea, all ages and levels welcome, no signup required.

When: Sunday, Nov 23 | 1 to 3 p.m.

Where: Tales & Tails | 1010 Charles Street, Fredericksburg

More info

Jazz and a Mission

Monthly jazz concert series featuring performances by Matt Little, David Bronston, Dave Hancock, and Jeff Hudson, with all proceeds going to benefit a different local nonprofit. This month’s concert will raise funds for Teach to Reach Teens.

When: Friday, November 21 | 7 p.m.

Where: Hillcrest United Methodist Church, 2208 Lafayette Boulevard

More info

Fredericksburg Farmers Market

Browse seasonal produce, baked goods, plants, and other locally made items at the city’s long-running Saturday market.

When: Saturday, November 22 | 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Where: Hurkamp Park, downtown Fredericksburg

More info

Stafford

Call for Entries: 39th Annual Gingerbread House Contest & Exhibit

Ferry Farm is kicking off its beloved holiday tradition and inviting creators of all ages to submit gingerbread houses for this year’s theme: “Cozy Winter Spaces.” Entries can reflect anything from a snug reading nook to a snowy hideaway. No entry fee, and participants receive four free passes to the Wee Christmas Exhibit at Historic Kenmore and to the Gingerbread Exhibit at Ferry Farm. Details: Open to ages 2–adult, family groups, special needs, and professionals.

When: Entry drop-off begins Saturday, November 22, and continues daily through November 29, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Where: George Washington’s Ferry Farm, 268 Kings Highway, Stafford

More info

Holiday Open House at Tater’s Corner

Celebrate the start of the holiday season! Tater’s Corner will be decked out in festive décor, with free product samples, a DIY snowman ornament craft ($5), and wine from Eden Try Winery (mulled wine and sangria available Saturday only).

When: Saturday, November 22 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. | Sunday, November 23 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Where: Tater’s Corner, 89 Chatham Heights Road

More info

Long Family Farmers Market

Browse local produce, baked goods, handmade crafts, and specialty foods at this community-favorite Sunday market. A great stop for holiday treats or weekly essentials.

When: Sunday, November 23 | 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Where: 610 Commuter Lot, Stafford

More info

Spotsylvania

Holiday Cocktail Series at A. Smith Bowman Distillery

Celebrate the season with a distillery tour and festive holiday cocktail class featuring a different cocktail each session. Includes your drink, mingling, and a recipe to take home.

When: Sunday, November 23 | noon to 1 p.m.

Where: A. Smith Bowman Distillery, Spotsylvania, VA

More Info

Mistletoe & Matches: An Unconventional Holiday Auction

A festive live and silent “date auction” with unique experiences (like dinner with a chef or a lakeside outing), appetizers & desserts, mistletoe photo booth, and wine available for purchase. Proceeds benefit Bougie B for Single Moms.

When: Friday, November 21 | 6:30 p.m.

Where: Lake Anna Winery, 5621 Courthouse Road, Spotsylvania, VA

More info

Pictures with Santa at Vibin’ With Val Winery

Get a professional photo with Santa, enjoy a hot chocolate bar, and sample limited holiday mulled wine. Pre-book tickets; photo packages start at $15.

When: Sunday, November 23 | 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Where: Vibin’ With Val Winery, 10691 Spotsylvania Avenue

More Info

Spotsylvania Farmers Market

Support local farms, bakers, and artisans at this community market with more than 40 vendors.

When: Saturday, November 22 | 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Where: Route 3/Gordon Road VDOT Commuter Lot

More Info

Further Afield

Nerf Wars

Ready for some action-packed fun? Grab your friends and join in a Nerf battle! Darts and safety eyewear are provided, just bring your blaster. Pizza and a drink included.

When: Friday, November 21 | Ages 5–8 from 5 to 6:30 p.m.; 9+ from 7 to 8:30 p.m.

Where: King George Gymnastics Center, 9100 St. Anthony’s Way, King George

Cost: $10/person

More info

