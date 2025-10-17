By Hailey Zeller

CORRESPONDENT

Fredericksburg

Scarecrow Fest 2025

Scarecrows have taken over downtown! Grab a map and find all the scarecrows. Vote for your favorites through October 31. Ballots are available at participating businesses or download from the event website below.

When: ongoing through October 31

More info, map, and ballot

The Halls of Hysteria

Step into pure nightmare fuel at this fully indoor haunted attraction, where eerie graveyards, deranged clowns, and restless spirits lurk around every corner. The Halls of Hysteria transforms the Fredericksburg Convention Center into a massive labyrinth of fear, complete with a twisted corn maze and live actors guaranteed to make you scream. Not for the faint of heart, this one’s built for true thrill-seekers.

When: October 18-19

Where: Fredericksburg Convention Center

Admission: $25 | Ages 13+ recommended

More info

Haunt the Square

The Fredericksburg Area Museum’s Halloween celebration brings a drag performance and a dance party to Market Square! Wear a costume if you like; the event is 18+ and includes a cash bar. Expect high-energy performances followed by DJ sets under the lights.

When: Saturday, October 18 | 7 to 10 p.m.

Where: Market Square, downtown Fredericksburg

More info

Fredericksburg Farmers Market

Browse seasonal produce, baked goods, plants, and other items at the city’s long-running Saturday market. It’s a good morning stop for ingredients or weekly staples.

When: Saturday, October 18 | 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Where: Hurkamp Park

More info

Spotsylvania

Dueling Pianos: A Fall Feast

Enjoy an evening of laughter, music, and a fall-themed dinner as Felix and Fingers take the stage for an unforgettable dueling piano show. Sing along to your favorite hits while indulging in a buffet dinner.

When: Saturday, Oct. 18 | Dinner seating 6 p.m., show at 7 p.m.

Where: Groove Music Hall, 4531 Spotsylvania Pkwy, Fredericksburg, VA

Ages: 21+ | Dinner & show package available

More info

9th Annual Harvest Festival at 1781 Brewing & Wilderness Run Vineyards

Sip, savor, and celebrate the season with a full day of live music, wine tasting, food trucks, and locally brewed beer. Bring a blanket or lawn chair and settle in for a relaxing afternoon on the farm.

When: Saturday, October 18 | 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Where: 1781 Brewing Co. & Wilderness Run Vineyards, 11109 Plank Road

Admission: $10 | Kids and leashed dogs welcome

Spotsylvania Farmers Market

Support local growers and artisans at one of the area’s largest open-air markets. Shop for fresh produce, baked goods, flowers, meats, and handmade crafts while enjoying live music and a friendly community atmosphere.

When: Saturday, October 18

Where: VDOT commuter lot, 12150 Gordon Road

Stafford

‘Stangs & Fangs’ Car Show

A community car show and Toys for Tots collection hosted at the Stafford airport. Expect show cars, family activities, and donation opportunities. The show benefits local charities and is free for the public to attend.

When: Saturday, October 18 | 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Where: Stafford Regional Airport, 95 Aviation Way

More info

Long Family Market

The weekly Long Family Market brings dozens of local vendors with fresh produce, baked goods, crafts, and prepared foods. A reliable Sunday morning stop to round out the weekend. Look for occasional live demos and family-friendly activities.

When: Sunday, October 19 | 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Where: 610 Commuter Lot, 163 Staffordboro Boulevard

More info

Friday Night Music at Potomac Point Winery

Potomac Point’s outdoor bistro hosts its recurring Friday Night Music series through autumn. Enjoy live acoustic and local acts with wine by the glass and small-plate dining. The winery also has a Harvest Party planned on Saturday.

When: Friday, October 17 | 6:30 to 9:30 p.m.

Where: Potomac Point Winery, 275 Decatur Road

More info

