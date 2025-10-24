Become a Sustaining Member

By Hailey Zeller

CORRESPONDENT

Halloween- and fall-themed events abound this weekend, both for families and adults. Read on for your options:

Fredericksburg

Fredericksburg Fall Garage Sale

One giant indoor sale featuring hundreds of vendors with antiques, collectibles, furniture, décor, and more. Great for bargain hunters and decorators.

When: Saturday, October 25 | Early Bird from 8 a.m., General Admission 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Where: Fredericksburg Convention Center, 2371 Carl D. Silver Pkwy

More info

Second Annual VegFest – FXBG

Celebrate plant-based living with a festival full of vegan and vegetarian vendors, food trucks, and inspiring speakers. Free admission lets you explore local eats, artisan goods, and community activities designed for veggie lovers of all kinds.

When: Saturday, October 25 | noon to 5 p.m.

Where: Strangeways Brewing, 350 Lansdowne Road

More info

41st Annual Ghostwalk

Ghostwalk is an annual, family-friendly event put on by the Historic Preservation Club at Mary Washington. Explore Downtown Fredericksburg with a spooky twist!

When: Friday, October 24 and Saturday, October 25 | Tours every 15 minutes from 5 to 10 p.m.

Where: Tours start from the James Monroe Museum, 908 Charles Street

More info

Park After Dark

Gather under the trees at Memorial Park (aka Kenmore Park) after dark for an evening of spooky, family-friendly stories, told by storytellers from the Central Rappahannock Regional Library. There will also be a vulture or two onsite from Earthquest. This is a free event and no pre-registration is required!

When: Friday, October 24 | 6:30 to 8 p.m.

Where: 1401 Kenmore Avenue

More info

Scarecrowfest Family Costume Stroll and Treats on the Street

Families are invited to join Fredericksburg Parent and Family and Fredericksburg Main Street in a costume parade down Caroline Street, followed by trick-or-treating at participating downtown businesses. This annual event is also sponsored by the Fredericksburg Economic Development and Tourism Department and Robert B. Payne Heading & Air.

When: Saturday, October 25 | Costume Stroll pre-activities at 8:30 a.m., stroll at 9:30 a.m. Treats on the Street begins at 10 a.m.

Where: VRE Park and Ride Lot B, downtown Fredericksburg

More info

Fredericksburg Farmers Market

Browse seasonal produce, baked goods, plants, and other items at the city’s long-running Saturday market. It’s a good morning stop for ingredients or weekly staples. This Saturday is Halloween at the Market, featuring games and crafts, a spooky maze, and trick-or-treating.

When: Saturday, October 25

Where: Hurkamp Park

More info

Scary Music for Organ

St. George Episcopal Church’s most popular annual concert includes haunting renditions of works by J.S. Bach, Fela Sowande, Felix Mendelssohn, Marcel Dupré, Hans Zimmer, Max Reger, Herbert Howells, Jean Langlais and César Franck. The evening will be sure to be terrifyingly delightful and monstrously entertaining. Costumes are welcome. The concert is free with donations to the organ fund accepted at the door.

When: Saturday, October 25 | 7:30 p.m.

Where: St. George’s Episcopal Church, 905 Princess Anne Street

More info

Spotsylvania

Harvest Festival Fly-In

A family-friendly event featuring vintage planes, aviation displays, food vendors and kids’ activities at the airport. Combine a bit of aviation excitement with fall fun.

When: Saturday, October 25 | 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Where: Shannon Airport & Air Museum, 3380 Shannon Airport Circle

More Info

Belvedere Plantation Harvest Festival

Enjoy hayrides, seasonal treats, pumpkins, farm animals and craft vendors in a historic plantation setting—a classic autumn outing. Confirm hours with the farm to ensure your visit.

When: Friday - Sunday

Where: Belvedere Plantation, 1410 Belvedere Drive

More info

Moonlight Monster Market at Lake Anna Winery

Vendors selling oddities, unusual treasures, witchy goods, spooky decor, and other one of-a-kind items; wine; a costume contest; and pumpkin carving.

When: Saturday, October 25, 5 to 10 p.m.

Where: Lake Anna Winery, 5621 Courthouse Road

More info

Spotsylvania Farmers Market

Support local growers and artisans at one of the area’s largest open-air markets. Shop for fresh produce, baked goods, flowers, meats, and handmade crafts while enjoying live music and a friendly community atmosphere.

When: Saturday, October 25 | 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Where: VDOT commuter lot

Stafford

Halloween 5K and Monster Mile

Get into the Halloween spirit with a costumed 5K run and monster-mile fun run around Stafford. Great for runners, walkers, families and anyone who enjoys a festive fitness event.

When: Saturday, October 25 | 8 to 11 a.m.

Where: Embrey Mill Park, 1600 Mine Road

More info

Patawomeck Halloween Festival

Free family event featuring trick-or-treating at vendor booths, a moon bounce, laser tag, kids costume contests, DJ, crafters/vendors, and food trucks.

When: Saturday, October 25 | 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Where: Patawomeck Museum & Cultural Center, 638 Kings Highway

More info

Long Family Market

The weekly Long Family Market brings dozens of local vendors with fresh produce, baked goods, crafts, and prepared foods. A reliable Sunday morning stop to round out the weekend. Look for occasional live demos and family-friendly activities.

When: Sunday, October 26 | 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Where: 610 Commuter Lot, 163 Staffordboro Boulevard

More info

