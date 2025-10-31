Become a Sustaining Member

By Hailey Zeller

CORRESPONDENT

Fredericksburg

Halloween After Hours Adult Night at Fun Land

It’s Halloween with no kids allowed! Fun Land’s After Hours Adult Night brings unlimited premium attractions, free-play video games, and two drink tickets per guest. Costumes are encouraged, the rides are open, and the arcade lights glow late into the night.

When: Friday, October 31 | 10 p.m. to 1 a.m.

Where: Fun Land of Fredericksburg, 1351 Central Park Boulevard

Tickets: $30 | ID required at entry

More info

Enter If You Dare: The Halls of Hysteria

Step into your darkest nightmares at The Halls of Hysteria, where fear lurks around every corner. This isn’t your average haunted house; it’s a full-scale labyrinth of horror packed with deranged clowns, haunted graveyards, and unrelenting screams. Not for kids or the faint of heart, this all-indoor attraction is built for thrill-seekers ready to be truly terrified.

When: October 31 to November 1 | Fridays, 6 to 11 p.m., Saturdays, 5 to 11 p.m.

Where: Fredericksburg Convention Center, 2371 Carl D. Silver Parkway

Tickets: $25 per person | Ages 13+ recommended

More info

Miss Vampire FXBG Pageant

Sink your teeth into Halloween night at Happy Endings Bar & Grill’s first-ever Miss Vampire Pageant! Expect blood-red cocktails, cash prizes, and contestants competing for the crown of Fredericksburg’s most bewitching vampire.

When: Friday, October 31 | 9 p.m.

Where: Happy Endings Bar & Grill, 1315 Princess Anne Street

Admission: Free | Contest entry via Facebook message

More info

Fredericksburg Farmers Market

Browse seasonal produce, baked goods, plants, and other items at the city’s long-running Saturday market. It’s a good morning stop for ingredients or weekly staples.

When: Saturday, November 1 | 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Where: Hurkamp Park

More info

Spotsylvania

1980s Halloween Party at 1781 Brewing Co. & Wilderness Run Vineyards

Break out the neon and leg warmers for a totally rad Halloween bash! 1781 Brewing Co. and Wilderness Run Vineyards host an 80s-themed costume party featuring live music by Cougar Flash, great drinks, and prizes for best retro outfits. Bring the whole family, both kids and adults are encouraged to join in the fun.

When: Saturday, November 1| 5 to 8:30 p.m.

Where: 1781 Brewing Co. & Wilderness Run Vineyards, 11109 Plank Road, Spotsylvania

Admission: Free | Food and beverages available for purchase

More Info

Masquerade Sneaker Ball at THEMES

Step out in style for a night of flair and fun at the Masquerade Sneaker Ball! Hosted by THEMES and the R.E.N.T. Foundation, this upscale twist on a Halloween party invites guests to pair their best sneakers with a festive mask for a night of cocktails, dancing, and celebration. Enjoy complimentary hors d’oeuvres during cocktail hour and keep the energy going with live DJ sets and a full cash bar.

When: Friday, October 31 | 8 to 11:30 p.m.

Where: THEMES Special Event Center, 10625 Courthouse Road

Tickets: $20 Regular Admission | No entry without ticket

More info

Spotsylvania Farmers Market

Support local growers and artisans at one of the area’s largest open-air markets. Shop for fresh produce, baked goods, flowers, meats, and handmade crafts while enjoying live music and a friendly community atmosphere.

When: Saturday, November 1

Where: VDOT commuter lot

Stafford

Rock-O-Ween at Laudenbach Brewing

Bring your friends and your best costume for this Halloween party featuring music, brew specials and a festive atmosphere at Laudenbach Brewing.

When: Friday, October 31 | 4 p.m. onward

Where: Laudenbach Brewing Co., Stafford, VA

More info

Full Distance Brewing Halloween Party

Celebrate Halloween with craft beer, live music and a costumed crowd at this local brewery event. A fun evening out for adults looking to keep the Halloween vibes going.

When: Friday, October 31 | 6 to 10 p.m.

Where: Full Distance Brewing, Stafford

More info

Long Family Markets

The weekly Long Family Market brings dozens of local vendors with fresh produce, baked goods, crafts, and prepared foods. A reliable Sunday morning stop to round out the weekend. Look for occasional live demos and family-friendly activities.

When: Sunday, November 2 | 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Where: 610 Commuter Lot, 163 Staffordboro Boulevard

More info

