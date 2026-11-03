FXBG Advance

FXBG Advance

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Rabson, Steve's avatar
Rabson, Steve
3h

It would be useful to address specific policies where religion and politics interact, such as federal funding for Catholic pre-schools that reject children with same sex parents.

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