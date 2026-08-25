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Janet's avatar
Janet
5h

Thanks for sharing this glimpse into the hard stuff you and your family are experiencing, Lynda. Your words will surely help others going through similar things feel less alone.

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Kathleen Marple Kalb's avatar
Kathleen Marple Kalb
6h

Clear-eyes, honest, and beautifully written look at the issues so many families face. Thank you for writing it.

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