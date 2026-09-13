By Phil Huber, ADVANCE COLUMNIST

Adam Nir/Unsplash

President Trump has promised that if Republicans retain control of the House and Senate, every adult U.S. citizen will receive a $5,000 “Trump dividend.”

That is a lot of money.

For a married couple, it is $10,000. For Washington, it is roughly $1.2 trillion to $1.35 trillion—before the first check is printed, the first direct deposit lands, or the first scam text arrives: “Click here to claim your Trump dividend.”

So, let’s play a game: Where are we going to find the money?

Not where will we borrow it. Borrowing is too easy. Washington has mastered that magic trick: spend money it does not have, put a patriotic ribbon around it, and send the bill to people who have not yet voted.

No, let us find the actual cash.

The president calls the payment a “dividend.” Fine. A dividend normally comes from profits. Apple pays dividends because it sells phones. A credit union may pay one because it earns money, pays its bills, and has something left over.

The federal government does not have profits. It has taxes, tariffs, obligations, and borrowing. It already spends more than it takes in. That is not a dividend. It is a bill with a ribbon on it.

But perhaps the money is out there. Let the scavenger hunt begin.

The Pentagon

Defense is a big number, and big numbers attract budget hunters the way porch lights attract June bugs.

Regular FY 2026 defense appropriations are roughly $839 billion. Count other defense-related funding and the total reaches much higher.

Aha. Cut defense, mail everyone $5,000, and call it a day.

Except that is not the president’s position. His administration wants higher defense spending, not lower. And if we turn the Pentagon into a cash register, voters deserve to know what gets cut: military pay, readiness, shipbuilding, intelligence, cybersecurity, ammunition, or veterans’ support?

The promise is not “choose between defense and checks.” It is higher defense spending, lower taxes, tougher border enforcement, and $5,000 checks. At some point, even a campaign brochure runs out of exclamation points.

The Border

Maybe the money is at the border.

Congress has approved about $69.5 billion in recent funding for immigration and border-enforcement activities, including major sums for ICE and Border Patrol operations.

Fine. Cancel the beds, officers, transportation, surveillance, processing, equipment, and enforcement. Put it all into the dividend fund.

Except border enforcement is one of the administration’s central priorities. You cannot promise the biggest enforcement buildup in memory and then quietly treat it as a piggy bank.

Besides, $69.5 billion does not solve a $1.2 trillion problem. It is a huge number until you place it next to a trillion dollars. Then it is an appetizer.

That is the trouble with trillion-dollar promises. They make Washington-sized money look like pocket lint.

The Farm

Perhaps the cash is hiding on the farm.

The Agriculture, Rural Development, and Food and Drug Administration appropriation is about $26.6 billion. That supports farm programs, food safety, rural investment, conservation, research, and more.

Excellent. End food-safety inspections. Cancel agricultural research. Forget rural development. Tell farmers to take up computer coding. Send everyone a check.

Except $26.6 billion is still a rounding error beside $1.2 trillion. You could eliminate it roughly 45 times and still be short.

Apparently, even the cows are not carrying enough cash.

And if we cut farm support, food safety, and rural investment to finance a one-time payout, the family might cash the check and then pay more for food later. That is a strange definition of kitchen-table relief.

Grandma and the Doctor

Now we get to the real money: Social Security and health care. This is where the game stops being funny.

Social Security is the government’s largest spending category. Medicare and Medicaid are also among the largest. Together, they provide retirement income, disability support, doctors’ visits, hospital care, prescription coverage, long-term care, and vital support for hospitals and nursing facilities.

So perhaps that is the answer. We pay for the “Trump dividend” by taking it from Grandma.

The campaign brochure might say: “Vote Republican: Get $5,000 now. Your parents can skip a few doctor visits later.”

Or: “A Trump dividend for you. A Medicare deductible for Nana.”

That is harsh because the arithmetic is harsh. If a president promises a $1.2 trillion to $1.35 trillion payout while ruling out higher taxes, spending cuts, and more borrowing, something must give. There is no secret fifth option.

Social Security is not casual “government spending.” Workers pay payroll taxes for decades with the expectation of retirement, disability, and survivor benefits. For many seniors, the monthly payment is the rent, groceries, heat, prescriptions, and car insurance.

Medicare is not decorative. It is cancer care, hospital care, rehabilitation, doctors’ visits, and prescription drugs. Medicaid supports low-income families, people with disabilities, long-term care for many older Americans, and hospitals with few alternatives.

No one has said this proposal would directly cut Social Security, Medicare, or Medicaid. No offsets were offered at all. That is exactly the problem. If politicians will not say where $1.2 trillion comes from, voters are entitled to ask what will eventually be squeezed.

Math does not care about applause lines.

The Kitchen-Table Test

A $5,000 check is real money. For a family behind on bills, a veteran with credit-card debt, a retiree facing an auto repair, or a young couple building an emergency fund, it could provide real relief.

That is why the promise works. But voters should ask: What happens after the check is cashed?

During the COVID-era payments, households used direct checks differently. Some spent money quickly; many used it to build savings or pay down debt. Families living paycheck to paycheck spent more of it sooner.

A huge cash distribution could briefly boost local businesses. But it also puts more spending power into the economy faster than housing, doctors, mechanics, child-care slots, energy, and consumer goods can always expand. The result can be higher prices.

Tariffs can add pressure because importers pay them and may pass costs to American consumers and businesses. The family may receive $5,000 once, then pay more for groceries, appliances, repairs, rent, and borrowing for years.

That is not an argument against all direct help in all circumstances. It is an argument for a plan, an honest price tag, and a clear public purpose.

The Only Answers

So where does the money come from?

Not from “waste, fraud, and abuse.” Washington has been hunting that mythical creature since the invention of the photocopier. If someone has found $1.2 trillion in waste, he should identify the drawer.

Not from foreign aid, public broadcasting, museums, or a federal office with a funny name. You can cut a great many small programs and still be counting pennies beside a trillion-dollar promise.

There are only four honest answers: Higher taxes, lower spending elsewhere, new revenue large enough to cover the payment, or borrowing.

The first three require specifics: Who pays? What gets cut? Does the money come from defense, the border, farm programs, veterans’ care, health care, retirement programs, roads, disaster aid, research, or something else?

Borrowing is the answer that lets politicians avoid answering.

The federal deficit is already projected to exceed $2 trillion in FY 2026. The national debt has surpassed $40 trillion. Add $1.2 trillion or more without genuine offsets, and the country borrows more, pays more interest, and has less capacity when a real emergency arrives.

The interest payments do not go to a campaign rally. They go to bondholders.

The Grift Feeling

This proposal has the feel of a grift.

Keep our party in power, the pitch says, and you receive a $5,000 “Trump dividend.” Do not ask whether the money exists. Do not ask what will be cut. Do not ask whether rising prices will eat the check. Do not ask whether the pressure ultimately lands on Social Security, Medicare, veterans’ care, roads, schools, or defense.

Just look at the check.

The proposal may not meet the narrow legal definition of vote-buying. It reportedly would go to all adult citizens, not only to those who vote Republican. But criminal law is not the only standard. Democracies also depend on norms: public money is not a politician’s personal reward account, and elections are not auctions.

Once we accept this, where does it end?

One candidate offers $5,000. The next offers $7,500. The next offers $10,000, free gasoline, and a “Patriot Kitchen Appliance Package,” delivered after Election Day, subject to congressional approval, tariff revenue, and the availability of microwaves.

Meanwhile, Grandma is told Medicare needs “reform.” The working family is told health-insurance support costs too much. The veteran is told there is no money for clinic doctors. Young families are told the debt is regrettable but unavoidable.

Apparently, the only thing Washington cannot afford is the bill for the last campaign promise.

A serious president—of either party—should say: Here is the problem. Here is the solution. Here is who qualifies. Here is who pays. Here is the legal authority. Here are the tradeoffs.

Anything less is not a governing plan.

It is a campaign commercial with a trillion-dollar price tag—and the bill will still be on the kitchen table long after the applause dies down.

***

Phil Huber is a retired Army Reserve colonel, federal civil servant and consultant who writes on civic education. He lives in Fredericksburg.

Share