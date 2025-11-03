Become a Sustaining Member

By Adele Uphaus and Hailey Zeller

Editor’s Note: If you are hosting a holiday food or gift drive that is not included here, please let us know!

Give Help

Holiday Meal & Food Drives

Whiskey Valor Foundation is accepting monetary and food donations for its Turkey Drive through Friday, November 14, at 6 a.m. Drop off non-perishable holiday meal items (canned cranberries, sweet potatoes, green beans, mushrooms, corn, pumpkin; stuffing mix; boxed mashed potatoes; gravy mixes; chicken or vegetable broth; boxed or canned dessert mixes; cooking oils) at Black Rifle Coffee Company or Honor Bound FIT, or make an online donation. $50 will provide a complete holiday meal kit, including a turkey, to a family in need. All donated items will go directly to the Fredericksburg Regional Food Bank to be shared with partner agencies.

Beth Sholom Temple and Fredericksburg Presbyterian Church Thanksgiving food box drive for students in Fredericksburg City Public Schools . Drop off $10 gift cards to Giant or Walmart or non-perishable food items at Beth Sholom (805 Lyons Boulevard) or the Presbyterian Church (810 Princess Anne Street) by Sunday, November 9. A check for $40 (made payable to the Presbyterian Church) will sponsor a family and provide a full Thanksgiving meal. Help pack and decorate boxes at the Presbyterian Church on November 9 at 11:30 a.m.

Stafford County Public Schools Learn & Serve Turkey Drive to collect frozen turkeys for the Fredericksburg Regional Food Bank. Drop off at Mountain View, Brooke Point, Stafford, or North Stafford high school on Wednesday, November 19 .

Renato’s Spreading Smiles provides Thanksgiving meals and holiday gifts to local families, as well as weekend meal bags on a regular basis. Donate $5 to the ongoing Smilesgiving campaign to provide a home-cooked Thanksgiving meal here. You can also volunteer to help pack or deliver weekend meal bags here.

SERVE of Stafford is collecting monetary donations for the 2025 Be a Holiday Blessing campaign. This year’s goal is to raise $15,000 to feed local families.

Drives for Clothing, Gifts & Essentials

Support Wyatt’s Closet’s holiday assistance program by purchasing a gift or essential item from the Amazon or Walmart wishlist.

Socktober sock drive by Aquia Harbor Women’s Club and Keller Williams Capital Properties. The goal is to collect 3,000 pairs of socks for the Food Bank. Drop off new socks in original packaging at 25 Clement Dr #102, Stafford, VA, or order from the Amazon wishlist for delivery.

Donate new, unwrapped toys or school supplies, or gift cards, to FailSafe-ERA’s annual Christmas Shoppe for local families impacted by incarceration. Drop off items by December 5 to 1972 William Street in Fredericksburg or make a monetary donation here.

Provisions Thrift Store is collecting donations for its Stuff the Stockings events. Drop off small items (socks, underwear, chapstick, candy, snacks, bath and body products, etc) at any Provisions Thrift Store through November . There will also be a collection bin at CYT Fredericksburg’s performances of The Wizard of Oz at Spotsylvania High School November 7-9 and 14-15 .

Sign up to become a sponsor of the Stafford Department of Social Services’s holiday programs . Individuals or groups can sign up to provide a Thanksgiving or holiday meal basket(s) to a senior citizen or family; or to help with holiday gift donations.

Bragg Hill Family Life Center is accepting donations of clothing, toiletries, and pantry staples for its community closet.

Community Threads accepts new and gently-used clothes (including winter coats) and household linens for families in the Fredericksburg region.

Volunteer or Sponsor Opportunities

Get Help

Food Assistance

Housing & Financial Assistance

The Housing Hotline assists families who are homeless or are at imminent risk of becoming homeless. They can also provide resources facing eviction or needing emergency housing. Call (540) 358-5801.

Mary’s Shelter accepts expectant mothers at least 18 years old and provides transitional housing, meals, clothing, and support. Located at 1601 Princess Anne Street, Fredericksburg.

Loisann’s Hope House has emergency shelter for families in Fredericksburg; serves children and mothers in crisis. Also has a wish list for household products, food, cleaning supplies, and gift cards.

Thrive Community Center also provides utility and household emergency aid alongside groceries.

SERVE (Stafford Emergency Relief through Volunteer Efforts) provides emergency financial help with utilities and food for Stafford County residents. Visit 15 Upton Lane, Stafford, or call (540) 288-9603 for appointment scheduling.

The Society of St. Vincent de Paul provides emergency assistance with rent and utilities for those in crisis. Leave a message at 540-898-8065.

The Virginia Housing Coalition can provide housing vouchers, rental assistance, as well as assistance with security deposits and mortgage payments.

Micah Ministries provides assistance for people experiencing homelessness, such as housing assistance, income assistance, cold weather shelter, and support.

Clothing & Household Items

Transportation

Healthy Generations offers free transportation for disabled individuals and those aged 60 and over.

Modivcare offers non-emergency medical transportation for Medicaid recipients.

Fredericksburg Regional Transit is a local bus service that is fare-free, serving the greater Fredericksburg region.

Holiday & Family Programs

Wyatt’s Closet in Spotsylvania is offering holiday assistance to families. Parents can sign up to “shop” for gifts on December 4 or 5, while children play in the Winter Wonderland room. Apply for the program here; applications are open through November 14.

Annual FailSafe-ERA Christmas Shoppe for families impacted by incarceration. Sign up by November 17 to shop for free.

Salvation Army Angel Tree & Energy Share provides holiday gifts for children and emergency energy assistance.

Feed More collects, prepares, and distributes nutritious food to neighbors in need across Central Virginia through a network of more than 380 community partners. Feed More combines programs like Meals on Wheels and the Central Virginia Food Bank to provide groceries, fresh meals, and hope to families facing food insecurity.

The Fredericksburg Department of Social Services is looking for sponsors for the annual Gifts from the Heart program, which allows the most vulnerable children in the City to receive holiday gifts. As a sponsor, you will be matched with a child and given their wish list. Drop off new/unwrapped items to the Fredericksburg DSS for distribution. The recommended minimum amount to spend per child is $150. Contact Jenna Mills by email or at 540-372-1032 ext. 250 to sign up.

