FXBG Advance

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Janet's avatar
Janet
2h

Another thoughtful column, Phil. Thank you.

Reply
Share
Mary Ann's avatar
Mary Ann
1h

Yes, where we agree. Unfortunately, the Supreme Court has given an enormous amount of power to one official who has stated he does not care about anyone. We have a Republic if we can keep it.

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Leigh Anne Van Doren · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture