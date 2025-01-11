By Charlie Payne

GUEST OPINION WRITER

The 47th Speaker of the House, Tip O’Neill, famously coined the phrase “All politics is local” after losing his first election for the Cambridge, Massachusetts, City Council. The phrase has been interpreted in several ways, but more commonly known to mean that what motivates voters the most are local issues.

I would argue that politics, especially political parties, should not be first and forefront in local elections. In fact, I would argue that party labels (or endorsements from the same in lieu of placing a party candidate on the ballot) for local elections should be prohibited.

I certainly understand that political parties play an important role in the ongoing political experiment that is American Democracy, but they are the primary force behind our polarized nation that is deteriorating both our national and state political systems.

The last line of defense for democracy is local government, as it is truly on the front line of ensuring necessary government services like schools, public safety, parks and recreation, and affordable tax policies to ensure that our citizens are able to live a positive quality of life and to raise their children in a safe and harmonious environment.

Given these are the core functions of local government, then why the need for national political party labels?

Political parties are notorious for divisive primary battles, cutthroat vengeful actions, and intimidation tactics. What does any of this have to do with ensuring our children are educated, our fire and police departments are funded, or that we have supportive healthcare facilities and care?

My late father, Togie Payne, was a former member of the Stafford County Board of Supervisors in the late 1970’s and early 1980’s. I recall him saying that introducing party politics at the local level was contrary to the “community spirit” of local politics that put the county and its citizens first and not the party that nominated you.

As a Falmouth District representative, he used to say: “I love Falmouth, but the County more.” His point being that local politicians should prioritize the community’s best interest over their own reelection prospects.

I am a firm believer that independence at the local level will go a long way in protecting our overall political system. This independence could be a catalyst for change that we desperately need today in our democratic system.

It may also encourage more citizens to be engaged in local politics versus sitting on the sidelines as the polarized voices of discontent control the direction of our local communities.

It is time for a change, and local government and its citizens have the power to put communities first and to leave the political parties to their inevitable self-destruction.

Charlie Payne is a local attorney.

