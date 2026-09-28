By Phil Huber, ADVANCE COLUMNIST

Jon Tyson/Unsplash

There is a perfectly good reason to vote early, and it has nothing to do with partisan advantage, election anxiety, or getting a gold star for civic virtue.

It is simply the sensible way to vote.

For Fredericksburg residents, early in-person voting is already under way at the City Office of Voter Registration and Elections, on the fifth floor of FXBG City Center, 601 Caroline St. It begins on September 18 and continues weekdays from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. through October 30, with additional Saturday and Sunday opportunities before it ends at 5 p.m. on Saturday, October 31.

That gives us more than six weeks to do something that too many of us still postpone until Election Day: vote without unnecessary fuss.

I have stood in Election Day lines. Most of us have. Sometimes they move quickly; sometimes they do not. Parking can be a nuisance. A polling place may be unfamiliar. Rain, cold, a traffic jam, an unexpected doctor’s appointment, a sick child or grandchild, a work obligation, or a last-minute household problem can turn “I’ll vote later” into “I did not get there.”

Early voting removes much of that avoidable uncertainty.

You choose a day that works. You choose a time that works. You vote at one known location. You do not have to guess whether the parking lot will be full, whether there will be a line out the door, or whether the weather will cooperate. You can make voting part of an ordinary weekday errand: downtown for lunch, an appointment, a visit to the library, or business at City Hall. For voters who need assistance, Fredericksburg also provides curbside voting during the early-voting period.

That is not laziness. It is good civic planning.

We plan ahead for medical appointments, travel, family events, bills, repairs, and nearly everything else that matters. Voting is one of the few responsibilities that affects every other public decision we make—from schools and roads to taxes, public safety, veterans’ services, and the quality of government itself. It deserves more than a last-minute hope that Election Day goes smoothly.

There is another reason to vote early this year: it gives you time to address a problem if one appears in your voter-registration record.

That matters more now because the U.S. Supreme Court has temporarily allowed the federal government to make an expanded citizenship-verification database available to states for voter-screening purposes. Whatever one thinks of the politics behind the decision, the practical lesson for voters is straightforward: do not wait until Election Day to discover that a record is incomplete, outdated, or incorrectly flagged.

A database is fallible. Government records can contain old addresses, differences in names, duplicate entries, typographical mistakes, or incomplete information. A mismatch is not proof that a voter is ineligible. But a mismatch found at 6:30 p.m. on Election Day is much harder to deal with than one discovered weeks earlier during normal registrar-office hours.

Early voting gives a voter the most important commodity in election administration: time.

If your name, address, or eligibility is questioned, you can ask a registrar what the issue is. You can determine whether it is a simple clerical matter, an address update, or something requiring documentation. You can bring in the needed information, make a correction, and follow up. In short, you can work to ensure that you cast a regular ballot rather than learning at the last minute that you may need a provisional one.

Virginia’s deadline to register or update an existing registration and still vote a regular ballot in the November election is Friday, October 23. That is reason enough not to put this off. After that deadline, Virginia still provides a same-day registration process, but voters who register then cast a provisional ballot, which must be reviewed before it is counted. A provisional ballot is an important safeguard. It is not, however, the outcome any voter should prefer when an earlier check could have avoided the problem.

Before going, use Virginia’s official Citizen Portal to confirm that your registration is active and that your name, home address, polling information, and voting record appear correctly. The portal also permits voters to update information and review absentee-ballot status. If something does not look right, call or visit the Fredericksburg registrar. Do not rely on rumor, a social-media post, or political organizations’ database. Go to the source.

Then vote early.

Early voting is not a substitute for Election Day. It is Election Day stretched over several weeks, giving citizens more control over when and how they exercise the franchise. It reduces lines. It reduces parking headaches. It reduces the chance that one bad day—weather, illness, traffic, work, or confusion—will cost someone a vote.

Most importantly, it gives voters room to solve problems before those problems become crises.

That is good for the voter, good for the election office, and good for confidence in the result. In a democracy, voting should be serious—but it should not be unnecessarily difficult.

The best time to protect your vote is before there is a problem. In Fredericksburg, the opportunity is already open. Use it.

Phil Huber is a retired Army Reserve colonel, federal civil servant and consultant who writes on civic education. He lives in Fredericksburg.

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