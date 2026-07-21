By Steve Watkins, ADVANCE EDITOR

Link Wray photographed at The Village Underground in NYC on 3-8-03 by Anthony Pepitone/Wikimedia Commons, CC BY 3.0

Cardinal News Founding Editor Dwayne Yancey has written a terrific story about Rock & Roll legend Link Wray that everybody with an interest in Fredericksburg history should read—and that I’ll link to at the end of this article.

The prosaic headline, which doesn’t do justice to Yancey’s prose, is “Virginia approves historical marker to the song that inspired a generation of rock stars.”

The subhead explains the local connection: “Link Wray’s ‘Rumble’ used power chords and distortion. It came to life accidentally at a sock hop in Fredericksburg in 1957.”

Here are a couple of paragraphs to whet your appetite before a side journey into why there’s no exact date on that historical marker—and why there can’t be—despite the concerns, and protests, of many Fredericksburgers:

By 1957, [Link Wray] was pushing 30, still trying to eke out a living as a musician. One night in late 1957 (the details of the exact date are hazy), his band (Link Wray & His Ray Men, or possibly the Wraymen or possibly the Raymen, those details are hazy, too) had a gig at the Fredericksburg Armory. A sock hop, really. A dance for teenagers. The emcee was Milt Grant, a well-known Washington, D.C. disc jockey who had a television program. Think of him as the Dick Clark of D.C.

The hit song of the day was “The Stroll,” by The Diamonds, a Canadian vocal quartet. It inspired a dance craze. Grant asked Wray to play the song—or something close to it. Wray didn’t know the song, though. Here’s how the Library of Congress—yes, that Library of Congress—described what happened that night in Fredericksburg: “Not knowing the chords to the recent song of the same name by the Diamonds, Wray began to improvise on his guitar. Then when someone grabbed one of the mikes and stuck it up to one of the amps, creating the tune’s signature distortion, a modern classic was born.”

“The kids went ape,” Wray later said. They kept shouting “Play that weird song!” So he did. Four times.

(Stop reading for a minute if you want to have a listen .)

“Rumble,” and Link Wray, and especially Wray’s signature power chords went on to inspire a generation of Rock & Rollers, starting with a seismic event in rock history that blew everybody away one memorable night at the Fredericksburg Arena (not the Armory) the on the corner of Route 1 and Fall Hill Avenue: Friday, July 12, 1957.

Or it might have been August 30, 1957.

Or November 29, 1957.

Or January 31, 1958.

Or, February 28, 1958.

Nobody knows for sure.

Here, in any event, is what that highway marker will say when it’s installed in about eight months:

At a performance at the Fredericksburg Arena, pioneering guitarist Link Wray (1929-2005) improvised “Rumble,” a raw instrumental tune that influenced the development of Rock & Roll. A “stroll” had been requested, but Wray instead delivered an edgy improvisation featuring power chords and distortion. Wray recorded and released “Rumble” in early 1958. Some disc jockeys at the time refused to play the song for fear that it would promote juvenile delinquency. “Rumble” popularized distortion and the power chord. Highly influential to many guitarists, the tune was inducted as a single into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 2018. Wray, a North Carolinian who highlighted his Shawnee Indian heritage, was inducted in 2023.

And here’s the deep-dive account by the righteous researchers at the Virginia Department of Historic Resources on why they didn’t include an exact date for the fabled concert where it all began:

There are conflicting reports about the date that Link Wray improvised “Rumble,” and we have not been able to determine with certainty which is correct. The standard of proof for asserting something on a state highway marker is very high, and we will require solid evidence before we can say that “Rumble” was improvised on 12 July 1957.

Based on local newspaper advertisements, Milt Grant held events at the Fredericksburg Arena on the following dates. “Rumble” could have been improvised at any one of them, but 30 Jan. 1958 is the only advertisement that specifies the presence of the Wrays.

12 July 1957

30 August 1957

29 Nov. 1957

31 Jan. 1958 (with “Ray Vernon and his Band”; Ray Vernon was Vernon Wray, Link’s

brother; more on this below)

28 Feb. 1958

The following accounts say that Wray’s performance took place in 1957. (Note: The earliest source we have found specifying that the date was 12 July is from 2019.)

· Washington Post, 1 June 1971. Wray is quoted as saying: “I was playing at a record hop in Fredericksburg, Va., back in 1957 and somebody asked for a stroll. I didn’t know one so I just started playing and the kids really dug it.” (Specific date of July 12 not given.)

· Chris Williams’ interview with John Lightner on 24 June 2025. Mr. Lightner was almost 84 at the time of the interview and was recollecting something that happened 68 years in the past. Mr. Williams, rather than Mr. Lightner, states that the event happened on 12 July 1957. Mr. Lightner then says, “I remember it was in the summer.” He also says, “see that was about the time that song, let’s see what was it…‘the Stroll’ that was pretty, pretty new, pretty popular.”

NOTE: The Diamonds’ hit “The Stroll” was released in December 1957, several months after Wray’s summer performances in Fredericksburg. It would have been possible for the audience to have requested a generic “stroll” before that date, but it is way more likely that the kids wanted to hear the Diamonds’ version, which had not yet been released in July 1957.

· Nathan D. Gibson and Don Pierce, The Starday Story: The House that Country Music Built (2011), quotes Wray as saying, “In Fredericksburg, Virginia, in 1957 there was a DJ who had a TV show where kids come and dance on his show and I’d play the record hops after the TV show. One night in 1957 this DJ brought the Diamonds on his show. They had a #1 song called ‘The Stroll.’ It was a slow dance and he says, ‘Play me a stroll, Link,’ and I said, ‘I don’t know a stroll.’ My brother Doug, who was the drummer, said, ‘I know the beat,’ and he just started playin’ the stroll beat and I just made ‘Rumble.’” [But see the note about the release date of the Diamonds’ Stroll above.]

· James Scott Baron, “Rocker’s ‘Rumble’ dazzles Fredericksburg Teens,” Free-Lance Star, 15 Aug. 2019, says the event took place on 12 July 1957, but we don’t know the source for this. This article is the earliest piece we’ve found that asserts the date was 12 July. The article also says that the Diamonds’ “Stroll” was a “song-and dance sensation” at the time, but, again, the “Stroll” was not released until December 1957.

Other accounts say that Wray’s performance in Fredericksburg took place early in 1958:

· Fredericksburg Free Lance-Star, 20 Dec. 2005, says the dance took place in 1958. John Lightner was also interviewed for this article.

· Jimmy McDonough, “Be Wild, Not Evil: The Link Wray Story” (2006), says the event was in January 1958. It notes that the Diamonds’ Stroll was a hit at the time, and that Wray and Milt Grant hurried to record Rumble soon afterward.

· Washington Post, 2 May 2007, says the show was in 1958, and mentions that the Diamonds’ “Stroll” was a big hit at the time.

· “‘Rumble’ Riles Censors” (2010), says the event took place in January 1958.

· Norfolk Virginian-Pilot, 19 Oct. 2017, says Wray improvised “Rumble” in 1958 and “rushed into the studio to recreate the instrumental.”

Nothing here is definitive. On the whole, we think it is more likely that the event took place early in 1958, probably on 31 January:

· Milt Grant’s show was in Fredericksburg on 31 January and 28 February.

· An advertisement for the 31 January show says that it will feature “Ray Vernon and his Band.” Ray Vernon’s real name was Vernon Wray, and he was Link’s brother. According to an interview with Vernon’s daughter, Link was playing with Vernon’s band at the time “Rumble” was improvised, and their other brother Doug was on the drums: https://ictnews.org/archive/link-wray-and-his-ray-men-power-chord-pioneers/

· “The Stroll” was a huge hit in January and February 1958, and it makes sense that audiences would have been requesting it then.

· Wray recorded and released “Rumble” in March 1958 after seeing how enthusiastic the audience was. It would be strange if he improvised the tune in July 1957 and then waited eight months to release it.

Unless definitive information comes to light, the marker cannot give a date on which Wray improvised “Rumble.” We can simply say that he recorded and released it early in 1958.

***

So there you have it. The Department of Historic Resources Highway Marker Program folks did their due diligence, but regret to inform us.

Meanwhile, Dwayne Yancey may have gotten a few details wrong in the Cardinal News, but his story still rocks—it’s got Led Zeppelin, The Who, The Everly Brothers, Iggy Pop!—and is well worth the read.

***

Steve Watkins is editor of The Advance.

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