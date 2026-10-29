FXBG Advance

FXBG Advance

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Rabson, Steve's avatar
Rabson, Steve
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Your students should read about the nationwide anti-Vietnam war protests in the late 1960’s led by students in Chicago, in Washington DC, and at many universities including Columbia and Kent State. Of course, in those days they had a personal stake because of the draft.

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