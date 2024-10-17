By Anne Little

CHAIR, FREDERICKSBURG NEIGHBORHOODS COALITION

The city’s decision on Mary’s Landing project adjacent to the old hospital has implications beyond the project itself. Most importantly it will establish whether the city is interested in listening to its residents in charting the future of the city. Thus far that is not the case.

The community around the hospital were told that their concerns had been heard and safeguards were put in place to deal with density. The density for the area was reduced which would ensure any larger projects would go through a Special Use process with community input. The City is not only ignoring those safeguards, they have left the decisions to staff with no public process for a project that does not meet the city’s stated goals for the area.

After spending tens of thousands of dollars and community engagement to deal with future development in the area the city has taken the position that 1891 lots, which far exceed those allowed, trumps this investment of community time and money. Lots that have been eliminated, reconfigured and reduced in size which would call into question whether there are any invested rights. But instead of standing by city goals staff deferred to the developers goals.

The developer is asking for an exception on lot size which the city seems prepared to grant to ensure, “consistent lot, alley, and building pattern.” Nothing to do with city goals. Not even ensuring new construction should mitigate the impact on the adjacent neighborhood. Again, the needs of the developer trump those of the city.

This project is being built in an area with an overly stressed stormwater system. If the project was handled per the city’s plans the developer would be asked to help address this problem along with the impacts of schools, police and fire. The stormwater issues remain unresolved and in the end it will be city taxpayers who will foot the bill.

Through all this, the City Council has refused to become involved or even make an effort to address community concerns. Instead, they referred residents to deal with the developer directly.

The city is currently reviewing its Comprehensive Plan and drafting Area Plans that will chart the future development of the city. The City Council is considering establishing Neighborhood Conservation Districts and eliminating the Railroad overlay district. In each case residents are told that their input is important. To approve Mary’s Landing project will send the message that is not the case. What does this say for the future of Fredericksburg?

