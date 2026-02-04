Bolder Journalism for $8/Month

The following school divisions have announced two-hour delays on Thursday, February 5:

Spotsylvania County Public Schools There will be no a.m. Early Childhood Special Education preschool classes; p.m. classes will begin on time. 12-month employees and essential employees report to work on time. All other employees report two hours late.

Fredericksburg City Public Schools According to a message posted on Wednesday, February 4, “There remain some locations where school buses may be unable to safely enter or maneuver single-lane roads. In these cases, buses may need to pick up students at a nearby safe location that may differ from the usual bus stop. Families are encouraged to identify safe areas near their regular bus stops and remain attentive to morning conditions. Transportation will be sending ParentSquare messages regarding known problems to impacted routes. Expect delays.”



As warmer weather causes snow and ice to melt and slide off roofs, Fredericksburg City is reminding residents of the responsibility of property owners and occupants, per City Code, to “remove, or cause to be removed, snow or ice from sidewalks adjacent to their property within 12 hours after snow has ceased to fall or ice has formed…Sand or other abrasives may be applied if removal is not feasible.”

“This requirement includes snow and ice that slide or fall from your roof onto adjacent sidewalks,” the city’s winter safety reminder states. “Property owners are responsible for:

• Promptly removing hazardous snow and ice from sidewalks, entrances, and other pedestrian-accessible areas;

• Restricting access to affected areas using barricades, roping, or other effective measures if removal is not immediately possible.”

