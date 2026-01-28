Bolder Journalism for $8/Month

A man ice skates on the Fredericksburg canal on Wednesday, January 28, 2026. Photo by Adele Uphaus.

Here’s a list of winter weather-related closures for Thursday, January 29.

Stafford County: Public listening session on the proposed North Anna–Kraken Loop Electric Transmission Project has been postponed. The County will announce a new meeting date and time at a later date, once conditions allow for safe travel and participation. Project information and updates can be found here.

Stafford County Public Schools: Stafford Schools, offices, and buildings will be closed on Thursday, January 29, 2026. All activities and events scheduled for Thursday are cancelled. 12-month employees telework. Liberal leave is authorized.

Spotsylvania County Public Schools: Due to icy conditions, all Spotsylvania County Public Schools and offices will be closed on Thursday, January 29, 2026. 12-Month Employees: Code 1 - essential personnel report to perform emergency services as necessary.

Fredericksburg City Public Schools: Schools will be closed, Code Red , on Thursday, January 29, due to road conditions. Here is division’s guide to Code Red and Code Blue days. Free meals will be available for students on Thursday, January 29, and Friday, January 20, at James Monroe High School, from 2 to 4 p.m. Parents and guardians can pick up meals for students, who do not need to be present. The division is “exploring the possibility of meal delivery in the future,” according to a message that went out on Wednesday afternoon. Fredericksburg School Board : The budget session and regular meeting scheduled for Monday, February 2 has been rescheduled to Monday, February 9. The budget work session will begin at 5:30 p.m. and the regular meeting at 6:30 p.m.

Mary Washington Healthcare: Mary Washington Healthcare has returned to normal operations . Hospitals remain fully open and continue caring for patients. Ambulatory and outpatient locations are opening on a rolling basis as parking lots are cleared and patients are more able to arrive for their appointments. Continue checking the inclement weather page at mwhc.com for the latest updates before visiting outpatient locations.

Central Rappahannock Regional Library: Library branches will open at 10 a.m. and close at 4 p.m. on Thursday, January 29.

