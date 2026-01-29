Bolder Journalism for $8/Month

Single-digit temperatures overnight are making it challenging to clear up after last weekend’s winter storm. In a press release Wednesday, Virginia Department of Transportation-Fredericksburg district said “crews reached more residents on Wednesday, but work will continue this week to reach additional low-volume secondary and subdivision roads.”

VDOT is using about 60 pieces of heavy equipment, including motor graders, loaders, and dump trucks, to break up the layer of ice that has formed over the snow on local roads, according to the press release. After that, “more than 400 trucks” are pushing the broken-up ice and snow to the sides of the road.

“This helps to create at least a single lane that is 8-10 feet wide that is drive-able with extreme caution,” the press release states. “Trucks can also apply sand to provide traction for motorists.”

Joyce McGowan, VDOT Fredericksburg District’s assistant district administrator for maintenance, said in the press release that, “We appreciate the public’s support by staying off the roads during the storm and their patience as our crews continue working nonstop in extremely cold weather to restore safe travel and connectivity for everyone.”

Area schools will be closed again on Friday as crews work to clear frozen compacted snow so roads are safely navigable.

Here’s a list of winter weather-related closures and announcements for Friday, January 30:

Stafford County Public Schools: Stafford Schools will be closed on January 30. All activities & events are cancelled. All 12-month employees should telework. Liberal leave is authorized.

Spotyslvania County Public Schools: All Spotsylvania County Public Schools are closed on Friday, January 30, 2026. 12-Month Employees are Code 2 - report 2 hours late as safety permits. Essential personnel and food services staff will report at specified times. All school and non-school activities, including student externships, are canceled for January 30, 31, and February 1, 2026.

Fredericksburg City Public Schools: Schools will be closed, Code Red , on Friday, January 30, due to road conditions. Essential employees should report. 12-month employees should plan to work from home. All weekend activities are canceled. Here is division’s guide to Code Red and Code Blue days. Free meals will be available for students on Friday, January 30, at James Monroe High School, from 2 to 4 p.m. Parents and guardians can pick up meals for students, who do not need to be present.



