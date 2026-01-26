Bolder Journalism for $8/Month

By Adele Uphaus

MANAGING EDITOR AND CORRESPONDENT

Email Adele

Here’s a list of winter weather-related closures for Tuesday, January 27:

Fredericksburg City Public Schools are closed on Code Red due to road, parking lot, and sidewalk conditions, as well as low temperatures. Essential employees will only report following supervisor guidance. Here is division’s guide to Code Red and Code Blue days.

Stafford County Public Schools : Due to adverse weather and road conditions, all Stafford Schools, offices, and buildings will be closed on Tuesday, January 27, 2026. All activities and events scheduled for Tuesday are cancelled.

Spotsylvania County Public Schools: All Spotsylvania County Public Schools and offices will be closed on Tuesday, January 27, 2026. Twelve-month employees: Code 1 - essential personnel report to perform emergency services as necessary.

University of Mary Washington : UMW campuses (Fredericksburg, Dahlgren and Stafford) are closed Tuesday, Jan. 27 with virtual class options. A cold weather advisory is in effect overnight with extremely cold temperatures in the Fredericksburg area. In-person classes and public events will not be held on Tuesday, Jan. 27, on the Fredericksburg, Stafford or Dahlgren Campuses. Please look for communication from instructors for alternative class planning on Tuesday.

University of Mary Washington’s Great Lives Lecture Series: The Great Lives lecture on John Williams, presented by Tim Greiving and originally scheduled for Tuesday, January 27, has been postponed. A new date will be announced soon. The lecture on Barbara Jordan, presented by Mary Ellen Curtin and originally scheduled for Thursday, January 29, has been rescheduled for Thursday, March 26.

Sharing This Story Strengthens Your Community. Share

Submit a Letter to the Editor

Local Obituaries

To view local obituaries or to send a note to family and loved ones, please visit the link that follows.

Support Award-winning, Locally Focused Journalism

$8 a month supports great journalism

The FXBG Advance cuts through the talking points to deliver both incisive and informative news about the issues, people, and organizations that daily affect your life. And we do it in a multi-partisan format that has no equal in this region. Over the past year, our reporting was:

First to break the story of Stafford Board of Supervisors dismissing a citizen library board member for “misconduct,” without informing the citizen or explaining what the person allegedly did wrong.

First to explain falling water levels in the Rappahannock Canal.

First to detail controversial traffic numbers submitted by Stafford staff on the Buc-ee’s project

Our media group also offers the most-extensive election coverage in the region and regular columnists like:

And our newsroom is led by the most-experienced and most-awarded journalists in the region — Adele Uphaus (Managing Editor and multiple VPA award-winner) and Martin Davis (Editor-in-Chief, 2022 Opinion Writer of the Year in Virginia and more than 25 years reporting from around the country and the world).

For just $8 a month, you can help support top-flight journalism that puts people over policies.

Your contributions 100% support our journalists.

Help us as we continue to grow!

Support FXBG Advance for $8 a month

This article is published under Creative Commons license CC BY-NC-ND. It can be distributed for noncommercial purposes and must include the following: “Published with permission by FXBG Advance.”