FXBG Advance

FXBG Advance

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Sue Sargeant's avatar
Sue Sargeant
20m

My baby sister has a 1960s good Catholic name, Ann Marie. However, from the time she was 10 years old, she has been teased by friends, and, hmm, family too whenever Clearance Clearwater Revival's 'Lookin' Out My Back Door' comes on the radio, 'Ann Marie's an Elephant a playin' in the band'. https://www.facebook.com/watch/?v=1292987255914552

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