By Adele Uphaus

MANAGING EDITOR AND CORRESPONDENT

Email Adele

Still from the film "Written By Mike," a feature-length film shot in Fredericksburg.

When Ryan Cudahy was living in Fredericksburg, he found that one of the first words people associated with the city was “traffic.”

Share

He’s hoping that the new feature film “Written by Mike,” which he both wrote and directed, and which is entirely shot in the city, will help break that association for those who view it.

“I think this film can demonstrate how beautiful and inclusive the city is,” said Cudahy. “People are proud to be from here. I’m proud to have lived here.”

Cudahy now lives and works in Richmond, but “Written by Mike” was partly inspired by his love of Fredericksburg, where he lived for several years while working in the department of economic development and tourism.

He shot the film entirely in the city over two months in the summer of 2023. Some of the locations featured include Red Dragon Brewery, Curitiba Art Cafe, Riverfront Park, Market Square, and Hanover Street.

In addition to showcasing the city, the movie also features creative work by Fredericksburg locals. Curitiba co-owner Cori Blanch wrote the score and an original song for the film, local actress Colleen Kleveno is part of the cast, and another local, Chris Maconaughey, did the sound design, editing, and mixing.

“Written by Mike” is a “romantic dramedy,” Cudahy said.

“The best dramas always have some levity in them,” he said. “Life is both funny and sad.”

The movie follows two couples as they try to process family trauma and illness at the start of their relationships. Cudahy wrote it over two days at the suggestion of his therapist, and says it helped him “get past a lot.”

It also reinvigorated his love of film, “which I had sworn off of,” he said.

Others have connected strongly to the movie. James Laughorn, a former boss of Cudahy’s, read the draft and wanted to executive-produce and finance the film himself, forming a production company—Laughing Horn Productions—to do so.

The film premiered privately in Fredericksburg in March and has been touring Virginia, showing in Charlottesville, Richmond, Harrisonburg, Winchester, Ashburn, and Lake Ridge.

Cudahy said that seeing how people respond to his movie has made it “even more special” to him.

There will be a public screening of the film on Saturday at 8 p.m. at Red Dragon Brewery. It’s free, with a suggested donation of $5.

“It’s a celebration of and a thank-you to Fredericksburg,” Cudahy said.

The movie is also available to stream starting Friday morning on the Green Apple GO! YouTube channel and app.

Submit a Letter to the Editor

Local Obituaries

To view local obituaries or to send a note to family and loved ones, please visit the link that follows.

Read this past week's obituaries

Support Award-winning, Locally Focused Journalism

$8 a month supports great journalism

The FXBG Advance cuts through the talking points to deliver both incisive and informative news about the issues, people, and organizations that daily affect your life. And we do it in a multi-partisan format that has no equal in this region. Over the past year, our reporting was:

First to report on a Spotsylvania School teacher arrested for bringing drugs onto campus.

First to report on new facility fees leveled by MWHC on patient bills.

First to detail controversial traffic numbers submitted by Stafford staff on the Buc-ee’s project

Provided extensive coverage of the cellphone bans that are sweeping local school districts.

And so much more, like Clay Jones, Drew Gallagher, Hank Silverberg, and more.

For just $8 a month, you can help support top-flight journalism that puts people over policies.

Your contributions 100% support our journalists.

Help us as we continue to grow!

Support FXBG Advance for $8 a month