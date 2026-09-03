By Phil Huber, ADVANCE COLUMNIST

Donald Trump went to Myrtle Beach on Friday, August 21, to campaign for Lindsey Graham’s sister and he did something new. He asked for something. Nicely.

“So, what I really want you to do is pretend, please, that I’m on the ballot,” he told the crowd. “Just come and vote.” (NBC News)

Please. The man said Please.

Mr. President, I accept. Motion granted. In November I will walk into my precinct here in Fredericksburg, look down the ballot, and see your face on every line. You have my word.

But understand the deal. If you’re on the ballot, you’re on the receipt. A man who asks to be judged wants to be judged on something, so let’s use your own 2024 sales pitch. Not mine. Yours. Line by line, in plain English.

THE RECEIPT

1. “Starting on day one, we will end inflation and make America affordable again.” Consumer prices are up 4.34 percent since January 2025, and July’s annual rate was 3.4 percent (FactCheck.org, BLS). Coffee is up 35 percent, ground beef 23 percent, steak 21 percent (PolitiFact). Ninety-five percent of Americans now say we have an affordability crisis (The Guardian), and a record 55 percent say their own finances are getting worse (Gallup).

2. “Twelve months from January 20, your electric bill will be 50, 5-0 percent, less.” Residential electricity is up about 18 percent since the inauguration, and utilities filed $9.2 billion in new rate-hike requests in one quarter (HuffPost). Gas was $4.10 a gallon this week against $3.16 a year ago—the most expensive August on record (AAA, AAA Newsroom). You promised gas under two dollars.

3. “Tariffs, paid for by foreign countries.” The New York Fed found roughly 90 percent of the cost landed on American firms and shoppers (Liberty Street Economics). The European Central Bank put the pass-through at 95 percent (ECB). Yale figures the tab at about $1,100 a household per year (Yale Budget Lab). The Supreme Court threw the whole scheme out 6–3 in February (CRS). You rebuilt it under a different statute by the end of the week.

4. The $2,000 tariff check. Promised on Truth Social in November 2025. Asked about it in January, you replied, “When did I do that?” (USA Today) Nobody got a dime.

5. “We’re going to pay off our debt.” It crossed $40 trillion for the first time last week. July alone ran a $432 billion deficit, the worst month in more than five years (CNBC).

6. “We’re going to have a manufacturing boom.” Factories have shed roughly 62,000 jobs since you took office (FRED). The factory employment index hit its lowest reading since May 2020 (Reuters). Total payrolls fell 23,000 in July (BLS). When the numbers looked bad in 2025, you fired the person who counts them (CNBC).

7. “The largest deportation program of criminals in the history of America.” On July 11, 70.6 percent of the 65,765 people in ICE detention had no criminal conviction at all (TRAC). The ACLU counted 155 U.S. citizens detained or targeted (NPR). Two American citizens were shot dead by federal agents in Minnesota—Renée Good in January, and Alex Pretti, an ICU nurse, seventeen days later (ProPublica). Fifty-eight percent of Americans say ICE has used too much force (YouGov).

8. “I’m not going to cut Medicare or Medicaid.” The bill you signed on July 4, 2025, pulled $907.5 billion out of federal health spending and puts 9.1 million more people into the ranks of the uninsured (CRS). It cut food assistance by $186.7 billion (CRS). Public Citizen counts 446 hospitals at risk of closing (Forbes). Marketplace premium payments jumped 58 percent, and three million people simply dropped their coverage (KFF).

9. “I will not lay a finger on Social Security.” Seven thousand one hundred employees are gone from the Social Security Administration, the largest staff cut in its history (New York Post). The retirement trust fund’s depletion date moved up to late 2032, when benefits drop 22 percent (SSA).

10. “I will end that war in one day. It’ll take 24 hours.” You said it at least 53 times (CNN). Russia is still fighting and says it will settle only on its own terms (ISW). Meanwhile you started a new war with Iran in February — over 10,000 targets struck, some 50,000 Americans deployed (CRS). That’s why gas costs what it costs.

11. Release the Epstein files. Justice released 3.5 million pages and withheld 2.5 million more (DOJ, USA Today). A federal judge found in June that your deputy attorney general likely broke the transparency law you signed. Your Justice Department refused the order.

12. “Drain the swamp.” You reported more than $1.4 billion in crypto income for 2025 (Reuters). You accepted a $400 million jet from Qatar and had taxpayers retrofit it (BBC). You built a $400 million ballroom with corporate money, and 14 of the 27 disclosed donors picked up more than $50 billion in new federal contracts in the six months after the East Wing came down (Public Citizen). The swamp didn’t drain. It got a chandelier.

WHAT IT LOOKS LIKE FROM HERE

This is not theory in Fredericksburg. Virginia lost 23,500 federal civilian jobs through last November — six years of gains were erased in eleven months (VPM). The VA shed more than 40,000 employees in one fiscal year, 88 percent of them from the health side, including 3,000 nurses and 1,000 physicians, while veterans’ claim appeals rose 44 percent (Government Executive).

Around here, that isn’t a statistic. That’s the guy two doors down who spent 22 years in uniform and now waits longer for an x-ray.

So, the pretending is over, Mr. President. You wanted your name on every line, and I’m giving it to you. Not as a favor—as an accounting. You asked to be the ballot, and a ballot is just a bill that comes due.

You said please. Here’s my answer, in the plainest language I own: If this is what I’m getting, I’m voting Democratic.

***

Phil Huber is a retired Army Reserve colonel, federal civil servant and consultant who writes on civic education. He lives in Fredericksburg.

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