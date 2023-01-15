FXBG Advance | Putting Readers First

Fredericksburg Advance editor-in-chief Martin Davis hosting The New Dominion Podcast via Spotify and iTunes.

The Fredericksburg Advance exists to provide quality local and state journalism to the Fredericksburg region. Whether it is local news, commentary, analysis, or covering upcoming business starts, events, or local sports — we’ve got you covered.

Signing Up is Easy

Journalism isn’t free, but signing up for the Fredericksburg Advance is very easy. All you have to do is CLICK BELOW:

If you like what you see and want access to our exclusive content? Signing up for a subscription to support the FXBG Advance costs just $8/mo or $80/year — far more affordable than our competitors. Plus — you get the knowledge you are supporting quality local journalism.

Share the FXBG Advance With Friends!

This is your newspaper; we put readers first. To share the FXBG Advance with others, just click below:

Share FXBG Advance

To find out more about the company that provides the tech for this newsletter, visit Substack.com.