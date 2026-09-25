FXBG Advance

FXBG Advance

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Ranjit Singh's avatar
Ranjit Singh
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Antisemitism is real and very dangerous. But in my view, such matters depend on how sensitive the reader is and how desirous they are to take offense as well as the intention of the user. I mean, hardly anyone today has read The Merchant of Venice, and of those, very few will recall that line. I suggest we focus on the real and intentional antisemitism being spewed almost daily by certain people and groups. I will continue to use the term "scapegoat," not because I have anything against Jews or am ignorant of its origin but because it's useful and has lost its original hateful purpose. But good people may disagree.

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