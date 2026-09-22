FXBG Advance

FXBG Advance

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Ranjit Singh's avatar
Ranjit Singh
3h

Happy to be both a paying subscriber and a columnist. This is no time for the meek. Onwards.

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Cathy's avatar
Cathy
2h

Thank you for dropping their advertising. Moved me to become a paid subscriber!

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