Advance Afternoon News
This afternoon, it's all about traffic: more discussion on the downtown Fredericksburg traffic engineering study, and major projects proposed in Stafford and Spotsylvania.
Planning Commission Meeting Kicks off Period of Public Review on Downtown Traffic Engineering Study
By Adele Uphaus
There will be a community meeting on Thursday evening. Planning Commission members on Wednesday said there needs to be an emphasis on safety measures beyond one-way to two-way traffic conversion.
Read the full story
State Seeking Public Input on Several Major Road Projects
By Hank Silverberg
One is proposed for Route 17 in Spotsylvania and the others are for Mine Road and Truslow Road in Stafford. Also, Virginia DMV unveils reserved parking space for Purple Heart recipients.
Read the full story
Faith Baptist Church 2025 First Quarter Honor Roll
Congratulations to these students for their academic achievements this first quarter of the 2025-26 school year.
Editor’s Note: The Advance is glad to recognize the academic achievements of area students. Please email us if you would like to publish a list of Honor Roll recipients.
Local Obituaries
To view local obituaries or to send a note to family and loved ones, please visit the link that follows.
Support Award-winning, Locally Focused Journalism
The FXBG Advance cuts through the talking points to deliver both incisive and informative news about the issues, people, and organizations that daily affect your life. And we do it in a multi-partisan format that has no equal in this region. Over the past year, our reporting was:
First to break the story of Stafford Board of Supervisors dismissing a citizen library board member for “misconduct,” without informing the citizen or explaining what the person allegedly did wrong.
First to explain falling water levels in the Rappahannock Canal.
First to detail controversial traffic numbers submitted by Stafford staff on the Buc-ee’s project
Our media group also offers the most-extensive election coverage in the region and regular columnists like:
And our newsroom is led by the most-experienced and most-awarded journalists in the region — Adele Uphaus (Managing Editor and multiple VPA award-winner) and Martin Davis (Editor-in-Chief, 2022 Opinion Writer of the Year in Virginia and more than 25 years reporting from around the country and the world).
For just $8 a month, you can help support top-flight journalism that puts people over policies.
Your contributions 100% support our journalists.
Help us as we continue to grow!
This article is published under Creative Commons license CC BY-NC-ND. It can be distributed for noncommercial purposes and must include the following: “Published with permission by FXBG Advance.”