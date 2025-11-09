The Advance is now publishing obituaries submitted by families who wish to provide a longer, personal tribute. For details, see our About page, or contact the editor (mdavis@fxbgadvance.com).

Bernadette Maria Ayers

Fredericksburg

“Bernadette loved Method Man and Denzel Washington, she also enjoyed the music from New Edition, Gerald Levert, and the Isely Brothers, and many more from the 70s-90s. She was so much of a music fan that she tried her hand at DJing for a short time (hence the nickname Bernie B). Although Bernadette was a fan of many things and people, she was the biggest fan of her son Zion in everything that he did. Bernadette was also an avid reader (a trait she passed on to her daughter, Ebony), and writer (like her brother, Darryl). Bernadette, like her eldest grandson, Nassir, was the life of the party and made people laugh with corny jokes like her eldest son, Randell…

Forever funny, fierce, and full of love—Bernie, your spirit lives on in every laugh, every story, and every song that makes us sing and dance in your honor.”

Lucia Lowell Batchelor

Fredericksburg

“While Lowell had several jobs as an adult, her primary role as a wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother was her lifelong passion which she enthusiastically pursued sacrificially. She also loved her dogs, and never met a stranger in public, especially if she saw them with dogs or young children. She’d love to hear their stories and proudly share her own. She also was active, from the day it began for more than 40 years, in the Hope Presbyterian Church (formerly Spotsylvania Presbyterian) of Fredericksburg, VA with profoundly fond memories of Wednesday night dinners and small groups.”

Robert Nelson Betts

Fredericksburg

Judy Gail Blazek

Spotsylvania

“Judy was loved by all who knew her. Her radiant smile and infectious laugh could light up any room, bringing warmth and joy to those around her. She was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, family member, and friend whose kindness and spirit touched countless lives.”

Belen Antonio Burlew

Stafford

“Belen had a tireless work ethic that enabled her to provide for her family as a single mother, gain a bachelor’s degrees in library science (Philippine Women’s University) and Nursing (Moorpark College), and care for an ailing husband. She spent most of her professional life working as a Librarian at LaSalle University (Philippines) and Thousand Oaks Library (California). Later, she worked as nurse providing in-home care to the elderly. At one point in her life, Belen held three jobs at one time when her husband John became disabled.

Reading was a passion of Belen. She passed this love of books to her son, nieces, nephews, and grandchildren. Belen loved her Filipina culture while also embracing her adopted country of the United States. She was an amazing cook, known for her lumpia, adobo, pancit and different types of relleno (all Filipino cuisine.) She was a talented seamstress, making dresses, curtains, and costumes.”

“John, known to many as Skeeter or Big John, graduated from Hayfield High School, in Alexandria, VA, Class of 1973. He went on to serve as a deputy for the Fairfax County Sheriff’s Department and spent the rest of his many working years in construction. John was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. He enjoyed muscle cars, drag racing, and spending time with his family and friends.”

Carolyn Perry Comer

Colonial Beach

“Carolyn was born to George and Ruth (Decatur) Perry on February 18,1948 and was raised in Garrisonville, Virginia. There she enjoyed a memorable childhood and made lifelong friends. Carolyn was a graduate of Stafford High School.

Carolyn treasured her family, friends and her close relationship with Jehovah God. She endeavored to make everyone feel special and would stick by you through the most difficult of times. Carolyn always knew the right Bible verse to share to lift your spirit. Her kindness knew no bounds, and her gentle strength inspired everyone around her.”

Ernest Wayne Deviers

Fredericksburg

James Peter DiCaprio

Fredericksburg

“He began his lifelong dedication to service as a member of the Seaford Fire Department on Long Island, NY. Following that, he proudly served his country in the United States Navy for four years.

After his time in the Navy, James continued to protect and serve through several years of private security work. He later settled in Virginia, where he became a valued volunteer firefighter with Stafford County Fire and Rescue, Company #2. He served actively from 2000 to 2016 and remained connected and supportive of the department until his passing.

James had a deep love for rock and roll—especially his favorite band, KISS—and was a lifelong and loyal New York Mets fan.”

Shari Angela Fernandez

Fredericksburg

“Known for her sharp wit and warm sense of humor, Shari brought light and laughter to those around her. She deeply valued people and found great fulfillment in her work as a Bonds & Addressing Technician for Fairfax County, where her dedication and cheerful spirit touched many colleagues.”

Kevin Paul Flaherty

Fredericksburg

“He lived his life with a generous heart, an easy laugh, and a deep love for family and friends.

Kevin will be remembered for his relentless love for the Washington Redskins during the good times and the bad, and his endless work ethic. Whether he was cheering on his favorite team or working on cars, he brought joy and warmth to everyone around him. His greatest pride was his family, and he was happiest when surrounded by those he loved.”

Nancy Jones Fraley

Spotsylvania

“Nancy was a woman whose heart overflowed with love, laughter, and compassion. She found joy in gospel music, cooking delicious meals, and spending time with those she loved most. She never missed an opportunity to talk about her beloved children and grandchildren, sharing stories with a smile that could light up any room.

She loved animals, enjoyed shopping trips, and treasured long nights spent talking and laughing with family and friends. Living with her brother brought her comfort and companionship, and she cherished every moment of togetherness.”

Barbara Hester Herndon

Spotsylvania

“Barbara worked as a laboratory technician until her retirement from Mary Washington Hospital in 1998.

In her free time, she enjoyed sewing, crafting, antiquing, and shopping.”

“James’s commitment to hard work was exemplary; his 25-year tenure with Fairfax County Public Schools Maintenance and Repair reflected his strong work ethic and reliability. He always took great pride in contributing to the wellbeing of his community through his diligent work and engaging personality.

An enthusiastic outdoorsman, James found pleasure in the simple joys of life. Whether it was the serenity of hunting in the early dawn or the tranquility of fishing in the still waters, he was happiest immersed in nature. His love for the great outdoors was matched by his affection for the beach and the mountains of Virginia.”

“Deborah lived a life filled with kindness and simple joys. She loved fishing, crocheting, puzzles and caring for her animals. She was happiest, surrounded by her family and friends—whether cooking for an army, enjoying lunch at the pub, relaxing at camp, or spending time with her grandkids. She had a gift for making everyone feel welcome and loved.”

Charis Nifemi Oladimeji

Stafford

Charlotte Ann Pinder

Fredericksburg

“Throughout her life, Charlotte held a variety of jobs, but the role she cherished most was that of a devoted mother to her seven children. As a proud Marine Corps wife, she embraced the adventure of military life—welcoming her children across the country before settling in Virginia, where she raised her family with love and resilience.”

“Allen served in the U.S. Navy then as a Boston police officer while going to school at Northeastern University earning a degree in criminology. He then became a federal officer for INS (Immigration Naturalization Service) protecting his family and country in Boston while earning his bachelor’s degree at Holy Cross College until 1988, then moved to Washington D.C. until he retired from public service. …

Allen looked forward to going to the beach every year at the Outer Banks. He loved playing golf and watching his New England sports teams especially the Red Sox and Patriots.”

Diane Lorraine Ramey

Fredericksburg

Alan Francis Smith

Locust Grove

“Finding someone to say anything negative about him would be nearly impossible. He was generous, kind and genuine. There are too many amazing stories to tell here. So many hearts broke the day he left earth to be with his Savior. He is out of pain and we hope he’s teaching everyone in heaven how to play golf.”

Cynthia Lynn Smith (Winstead)

King George

“Some of Lynn’s greatest joys came from time spent with her grandchildren. She created magical memories through ‘Grandma Camp’ and her beloved cookie parties, where laughter, creativity, and love always filled the room. Her grandkids adored those moments, just as they adored her gentle spirit, humor, and boundless affection…

For more than 45 years, Lynn was an inspiring art teacher who shared her passion for creativity and self-expression with generations of students. She was also a dedicated Sunday school teacher and a faithful member of both Welborne United Methodist Church and Shady Grove United Methodist Church.

Lynn was an artist, a justice warrior, and above all, a radiant soul who loved deeply and saw the beauty in everyone. She had the rare gift of making people feel seen, valued, and special. Authentic to the core, she lived with compassion and courage, leaving behind a legacy of love, art, and faith.”

Mable Colleen Story

Fredericksburg

“Miss Story retired in 1991 after 38 years in education where she served as a teacher of French and English in Davidson County, NC (Denton, Churchland), The Leysin American School, The American College of Switzerland in Leysin, Switzerland, and in Ft. Lauderdale, Florida.”

“More than anything, Barbara loved her family and friends, enjoyed her hobbies which included writing, especially poetry, reading, current events, and she was a nationally published photographer.

Barbara’s employment history included the USAF at the Pentagon; subsequently joining the private sector in the legal, real estate, and construction management fields for decades, and concluding with her retirement in 2008 after a rewarding career in the US House of Representatives. Upon her retirement, her accomplishments were entered into the Congressional Record.”

Kenneth Alan Wakeman

Fredericksburg

“As a young man, Ken became an accomplished equestrian, show jumping and riding at every available opportunity. He was an Army veteran of the Vietnam era completing his tour of duty in South Korea.

Ken was the owner of Wakeman Construction and worked meticulously at his craft. He renovated many of his own houses as well to create a beautiful family home. Over the years, Ken’s proudest achievement was the renovation of the summer home on Sacandaga Lake with his best friend Wes Hart.

Ken was a welcomed volunteer, helping to build stage sets for the local theater. He was also a kitchen designer for the Home Depot, earning many employee awards. Over the years, Ken could be found creating small treasures and doing projects for, and with his grandchildren and his family.”

Submit a Letter to the Editor

Local Obituaries

To view local obituaries or to send a note to family and loved ones, please visit the link that follows.

Read last week's local obitiuaries

Support Award-winning, Locally Focused Journalism

$8 a month supports great journalism

The FXBG Advance cuts through the talking points to deliver both incisive and informative news about the issues, people, and organizations that daily affect your life. And we do it in a multi-partisan format that has no equal in this region. Over the past year, our reporting was:

First to break the story of Stafford Board of Supervisors dismissing a citizen library board member for “misconduct,” without informing the citizen or explaining what the person allegedly did wrong.

First to explain falling water levels in the Rappahannock Canal.

First to detail controversial traffic numbers submitted by Stafford staff on the Buc-ee’s project

Our media group also offers the most-extensive election coverage in the region and regular columnists like:

And our newsroom is led by the most-experienced and most-awarded journalists in the region — Adele Uphaus (Managing Editor and multiple VPA award-winner) and Martin Davis (Editor-in-Chief, 2022 Opinion Writer of the Year in Virginia and more than 25 years reporting from around the country and the world).

For just $8 a month, you can help support top-flight journalism that puts people over policies.

Your contributions 100% support our journalists.

Help us as we continue to grow!

Support FXBG Advance for $8 a month