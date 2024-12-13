Advance Evening News
This evening, Fredericksburg City staff introduce a new draft ordinance facilitating data center development, and a preview of tomorrow's FAMFaire holiday market.
City Staff Present Draft Zoning Ordinance to Facilitate Data Centers
By Adele Uphaus
“This is the most aggressive schedule that I’ve seen put to paper, [and its] meant to meet a request from the landowner,” City Manager Tim Baroody said at the work session.
Fredericksburg Area Museum to Host FAMFaire
By Adele Uphaus
If a trip to Europe this holiday season is not in the cards for you, don’t fret, because the Fredericksburg Area Museum is once again bringing a European-style Christmas market to downtown.
