Advance Evening News
This evening, VDOT's plan to reconfigure a downtown Fredericksburg intersection draws criticism, the Fredericksburg Regional Food Bank team is recognized, and Fredericksburg races are set.
Downtown Fredericksburg Intersection Change Plan Gets Mixed Reviews
By Hank Silverberg
At an open meeting on Tuesday night, several local residents complained that the plan to eliminate the traffic light at Lafayette Boulevard and Kenmore Avenue could create a dangerous crossing for pedestrians and cyclists.
Regional Food Bank Team Recognized as “Summer Hunger Heroes”
By Adele Uphaus
Last summer, the Fredericksburg Regional Food Bank served more than 197,000 meals—a huge increase from the 9,500 served during the summer of 2019.
Election Guide 2025: Fredericksburg
By Martin Davis
City Council races will be hotly contested; School Board races are largely noncompetitive.
This article is published under Creative Commons license CC BY-NC-ND. It can be distributed for noncommercial purposes and must include the following: “Published with permission by FXBG Advance.”