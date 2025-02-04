By FXBG Advance

Overview

EOs and Their Impact on the 540

Overview

Executive Orders have been a quiver in the president’s arsenal since George Washington. President Donald Trump has raced out of the gates with a record number of Executive Orders during his first days in office — 42 in his first 10 days, according to the Economist.

That number is greater than past presidents Joe Biden, Barrack Obama, George W. Bush, George H.W. Bush, Bill Clinton and even Trump in his first term. More are on the horizon.

This flurry of EOs are part of Trump’s “shock-and-awe” strategy for his first days in office. Locally, high-profile EOs like Protecting The American People Against Invasion, which creates a pathway for rapid deportation, have had immediate impact. With traditional safe places like schools and churches now targets for Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents, leaders are scrambling to put together plans for dealing with potential interactions with federal agents trying to deport people.

Many other orders, like the Hiring Freeze, threaten immediate action. How this can be done, however, and whether the president even has the authority to do so, are questions that will likely take time to work out.

What is clear is that many of these actions will have a direct impact on our region’s government, nonprofit, and for-profit organizations, as well as our private citizens.

The Advance has already begun reporting on some of this — see our stories, for example, about the hiring freeze, and the freezing of federal grants — now stalled.

Beginning today, “EOs and the 540” will serve as a clearing house on the presidential EOs that most directly affect organizations and citizens in our area. We encourage you to bookmark this page and check it regularly.

Discussions are grouped by topic. Click through to find EOs, Advance stories, and related articles for each category.

