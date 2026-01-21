Advance Evening News
This evening, Stafford supervisors will hold a public hearing on a lease renewal with the Patawomeck Indians, a racoon in Fredericksburg tested positive for rabies, and a public notice.
Stafford Supervisors to Hold Public Hearing on Lease with Patawomeck Indians for Aquia Property
By Adele Uphaus
The lease renewal became tied up last year with questions about the tribe’s legitimacy. On Tuesday, Chair Deuntay Diggs said he finds that issue “inappropriate” and outside the board’s purview.
Raccoon Captured in Fredericksburg Tests Positive for Rabies
By Adele Uphaus
A raccoon that was captured last week in the vicinity of the 900 block of Sylvania Avenue in Fredericksburg City has tested positive for rabies, the Rappahannock Area Health District (RAHD) announced.
NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING
