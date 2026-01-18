Become a Sustaining Member

“For 21 years, Beth faithfully served as a teacher at AG Wright Middle School. Teaching was not just her profession, but her calling. Through her patience, encouragement, and compassion, she impacted countless students and colleagues, leaving a lasting impression on the lives she touched.

Her faith was a central part of who she was. Beth was actively involved with the VBS and Encompass ministry at Calvary Chapel Fredericksburg, where she served joyfully and built meaningful connections within her church community. Her kindness, warmth, and steady faith were evident to all who knew her.”

“While growing up in Memphis, Micki attended Sacred Heart Catholic School, where she often admitted with a wink that she was a class clown. She enjoyed the city’s rich local music scene of blues, Motown, and rock and roll, and danced every chance she got at local school dances and on the local dance show Dance Party. She even met Elvis a couple of times and was invited to Graceland while dating a member of his entourage in Memphis. Micki loved life, grabbing every opportunity to sing, dance, and have fun. …

Micki truly lived a full life, not free from challenges and pain, but richer for an abundance of love and a wealth of friendship. She promised she and Earl would be watching over all of us until we meet again.”

Morgan Birge II

Fredericksburg

Jennifer Desilets Britto

Fredericksburg

“The couple was active with Virginia Greyhound Adoption (VAGA) for many years participating in fund raising events, local transport, greyhound meet and greet events, and picnics. In Fredericksburg, she worked for Stewart Wealth Management, Strayer University, and a few other places. While at Strayer, she convinced Mark to become an Adjunct Math Professor at Strayer, making this the third time they had both worked for the same company, at the same time, and under the same roof.

For the last fifteen years of her life, she dealt with many health issues. Despite the physical obstacles she had in her life, she enjoyed her time with her family, friends, and dogs (often 3-4 at any given time).”

Frances Lucille Brooks

Fredericksburg

David Howard Croner

Fredericksburg

“He served in the U.S. National Guard Reserves for five years as an MP, eventually reaching the rank of Sergeant. After college, he took on several jobs, including at one point working as a door to door salesman and liaison to local grocery stores for Campbell's Soup Company before starting his life-long career and eventual thirty-five odd years at RCA (later GE and after that Thompson Consumer Electronics, after those companies acquired RCA). Starting in the mail-room, Dave worked hard to eventually rise to the position of a VP in marketing …

Some of his respected accomplishments included helping to market some of RCA's first CD and laser disc players (which eventually would give rise to DVDs), camcorders and big screen televisions, while also collaborating on the "Nipper and Chipper" TV, print and radio campaigns. He was regularly involved in RCA Indy racecar sponsorship projects, working with several renowned racing families/teams, and also contributed to work involving the PGA. Although glad of his career path, Dave was most proud of his family.”

“Lydia worked in security with Securitas, where she was admired for her dedication, reliability, and strong work ethic. Outside of her professional life, she found joy in reading, writing, and the art of knitting—creative pursuits that reflected her thoughtful spirit and quiet creativity. She also had a deep love of animals, finding comfort and companionship in the pets who shared her life.”

Linda Marie Crowley

Fredericksburg

Nellie Knight Davis

Spotsylvania

“Nellie was a Christian who loved the Lord and enjoyed sharing His love with others. She was very involved in her church, teaching Sunday school and nursery classes every week.

Helping others was very important to Nellie. She would visit elderly people in nursing homes, provide transportation, and take care of anyone that needed her help.

Nellie’s willingness to help others was truly evident in her love of feeding people. She was a great cook, and her Sunday dinners were not to be missed. Creating a table full of food for her family and friends, fed her soul.”

Wayne Lee George

Fredericksburg

“Wayne grew up in Fredericksburg, VA and graduated from James Monroe High School in 1961. Wayne was dedicated to public service having joined the Fredericksburg Volunteer Rescue Squad in 1962, and shortly after the Volunteer Fire Department where he became a lifelong member in both. He also served the City of Fredericksburg on the Board of Zoning Appeals.

Wayne was also a member of the Fredericksburg Elks Lodge 875, Ducks Unlimited and the SPCA. He had a special love for animals and was an avid bird watcher. Wayne retired from the Free Lance-Star after many years as an advertising representative. In his free time, he enjoyed photography and calligraphy.

Wayne was happiest spending time with his big family for Sunday dinners, many family events and summers at Fairview Beach. He especially loved his time with his 10 grandchildren.”

“Mary Lou was an avid lover of life. Whether she was spending countless hours tending and beautifying her flowerbeds, shopping until she dropped, watching Hallmark Christmas movies in the middle of July, or driving long distances just to be near her grandchildren—whom she adored—she always found joy in the simple things. Anyone who knew her knew her to be sweet, kind, and someone with an exceptionally big heart.

She had a gentle sense of humor and never minded when a joke went over her head and everyone laughed along. She would often say, ‘You sure are going to miss me when I’m gone,’ never realizing just how right she was. Her warmth, devotion, and boundless love for her family will be deeply missed and forever remembered.”

James Edward Haynes

Stafford

“He proudly served the United States Civil Service for 36 years with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, a career marked by dedication, hard work, and integrity. An avid outdoorsman, he was a lifelong hunter who enjoyed deer, rabbit, and dove hunting, finding peace and purpose in the outdoors.

He had a deep appreciation for classic automobiles, especially antique cars, and was the proud owner of a beloved 1957 Chevy that reflected both his craftsmanship and his passion for history. For approximately five years, he also drove a Fred Bus, where he became a familiar and dependable presence to those he served.

Above all, he was known for his love of animals, particularly dogs. He opened his home and heart to many rescued dogs over the years, giving them comfort, safety, and unconditional love.”

“A devoted wife, cherished mother, and proud grandmother, she built her life around the people she loved. Her daughter was her greatest joy, and she poured her boundless affection into her grandchildren, who adored her in return. She had a gift for creating a warm and welcoming home, whether through her delicious cooking, her beautiful sewing, or the many crafts she lovingly made by hand.”

Clifford James Howlett

Fredericksburg

“Cliff proudly served his country in the United States Navy for 30 years, served during the Vietnam war and later settled in Fredericksburg. He enjoyed life, he loved sightseeing, traveling to different places around the world, fishing, cookouts, and spending time with family and friends.

He was very proud of being a docent at the Marine Corps Museum, Quantico, Virigina. He loved that time with his co-veterans and had a lot of respect for the Marine Corps.”

“Jabo proudly served in the United States Army during the Vietman war. He was a 40 year employee of Cox Communications. He loved watching NASCAR and spending time with his grandchildren and great-grandchildren.”

Linda Beth Lightfoot

Spotsylvania

“All who knew Linda will remember her sharp wit. Linda had the Southern charm innocence to ask difficult questions that all were thinking in a crowd, but too shy to ask.”

Sandra Lynn Lee

Fredericksburg

“She loved to sing and was a member of different choirs and music groups wherever she and her family worshiped. In addition, she served as a Deaconess and co-taught a young adult Bible study with her husband.”

“Rick graduated from Stafford High School in 1971 and attended a post-graduate year at Randolph-Macon Academy before attending Bridgewater College and graduating in 1976. At Bridgewater, Rick was a four-year starting outfielder and an all-conference selection while leading the conference in batting average his junior year. After college, Rick played semi-pro baseball before transitioning to his softball career.

After college, Rick started his professional career with Stafford County Parks and Recreation before moving to White Oak Equipment, where he worked for 37 years until retirement.

Rick enjoyed coaching his kids in Little League baseball and basketball. His love for coaching led him to travel basketball, where he especially enjoyed spending time and developing his kids. Rick enjoyed golf, music, and spending time with family, especially gathering together to watch Eagles games. He was so proud of his children and loved time spent with his grandchildren.”

Veronica Marvye Noel

Fredericksburg

Ruth Naomi Payne

Spotsylvania

“Naomi cherished time spent with her children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and her beloved granddogs. She was a member of Hebron Baptist Church and dedicated 35 years of service to Spotsylvania Public Schools before retiring.”

“Betty retired from the Call Center at Rappahannock Electric Cooperative in 2021. She was an avid gardener, loved knitting, her grandchildren, and her cats.”

Rachel Pemberton

Fredericksburg

“She earned an associate’s degree and held various bookkeeping roles. Most recently, Rachel delighted in working with her son at Custom Cartz, helping customers and bookkeeping. She loved Christmas, crafting, and decorating.”

“Sonny dedicated over 53 years of his life to his trucking business. He started his business in 1961 and retired in 2014 following a heart attack in 2013. He took great pride in his profession and his equipment. During those 53 years, he hauled for many companies throughout the state. He also made many friends along the way and those friendships still exist to this day.

Outside of work, Sonny found joy in being involved in local NASCAR short track racing whether it was attending a race, sponsoring a car or being a car owner. He has many fond memories of his time racing. In the early 2000’s, he got out of short track racing and became involved in drag racing with his son Matt. He also enjoyed this as it provided time together for the whole family. He also enjoyed country and bluegrass music. He and Matt were able to attend several concerts to hear the bands that he enjoyed listening to."

After Sonny had several medical issues and the passing of Sharon, he came to live with his son Matt and Joanna. He enjoyed this time together with them. He was especially fond of her cooking but not so much when she would get him to try different foods. He looked forward to his sausage and egg or fried bologna and egg sandwiches for breakfast or lunch. On some days, Sonny and Joanna would go on a date for lunch or dinner when Matt was working. Sometimes, they went for ice cream but that was their secret and Matt wasn’t to find out about it. He also enjoyed the time he got to spend with his grand dog Max. Max would always be waiting for his Papa to come upstairs to eat so he could give him some kisses and eventual wait under the table near Papa because he knew that he would get a treat sooner or later.”

Joseph Martin Schaefer

Spotsylvania

“He then worked as a mechanic with his father at Schaeffer's Heating & Cooling while he got his HVAC associate degree from Northern Virginia Community College with honors. Afterwards he went to work as a mechanic for PWC Gov. for over 20 years. His highest position was Assistant Maintenance Operation Supervisor at which point he was medically retired from PWC. In the last few years, he was declared a 90% USMC service-related disabled veteran due to lung and nerve damage from his military service. He lived with his wife and children peacefully in Spotsylvania, VA until he passed.”

Edna Louise Sieber

Fredericksburg

“After finishing high school, Edna moved to Northern Virginia in 1956 to begin her career with the FBI as a fingerprint analyst, where she worked until 1974. She later worked for Contel until 1989 and eventually retired from the FDIC in 2002. Edna was a loving mother that supported her children in all that they did. She enjoyed shopping for antiques, collecting birdhouses, watching football, beating her sons in games, and creating riots with her famous banana pudding. She was also a dedicated election monitor. Edna will be remembered for her strong will, generous heart, and gentle spirit. Though disciplined, she was warm and welcoming, making everyone feel like family.”

John Tilton Tipton

Fredericksburg

“John was a proud Korean War veteran, serving as a combat infantryman in the U.S. Army’s 14th Infantry Regiment and receiving numerous decorations and commendations upon honorable discharge as sergeant first class, including the Korean Service Medal with three bronze stars, National Defense Service Medal, United Nations Service Medal (Korea), and the Good Conduct Medal.

Following his military service, he enjoyed a 50-year career as a master carpenter and custom homebuilder and was well-known in the Fredericksburg area and surrounding counties for his skill and craftsmanship.

His selflessness, quick wit, and generous heart will be missed by all who knew him.”

“She made an unexpected career move in the early eighties and became a much-loved DJ and reporter for stations such as WAVA and WFLS. …

Later on, Liz worked for 19 years in the library at Brock Road Elementary School, where she touched the lives of thousands of children and became a steady, caring presence in the school community.

After retiring from Brock Road in 2019, she devoted herself to community service and relationships with friends and loved ones. Liz attended Wilderness Community Church regularly, volunteered at the food pantry, and helped out at Living Water Community Clinic. Liz even worked briefly as an election official. She spent a great deal of time at Planet Fitness and was a proud member of The Scottish Society of Fredericksburg. Liz also joyfully served as the ‘mascot’ of a weekly Mah Jong meet-up, where she delighted in friendships old and new.”

