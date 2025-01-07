Advance Evening News
This afternoon's stories include a look at a proposed data center in King George County and a preview of the race for Virginia House of Delegates District 65.
Green Energy Ventures, LLC Presents Plan for the King George Tech Center
By Adele Uphaus
Company wants to build a data center in the Route 3 West Settlement Area and presented preliminary plans to the Planning Commission last month.
Read the full story
2025 Election Guide: House District 66
By Martin Davis
EDITOR-IN-CHIEF
The race for HD 66 currently pits incumbent Bobby Orrock against currently Spotsylvania County School Board member Nicole Cole. How close this election becomes depends upon several factors.
Read the full story
Local Obituaries
To view local obituaries or to send a note to family and loved ones, please visit the link that follows.
