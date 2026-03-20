Advance Friday Evening News
This afternoon -- Spring has sprung! And there's a litany of things to do around the Diamond this weekend.
What to Do this Weekend: March 20-22
By Hailey Zeller
Options this weekend include free live theater, 18th century games, book talks and trivia, a leprechaun scavenger hunt, and multiple Easter egg hunts.
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