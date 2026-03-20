By Hailey Zeller

CORRESPONDENT

Fredericksburg

John Simmons (1823-1876): "Titania sleeping in the moonlight protected by her fairies" (scene from Shakespeare's "A Midsummer Night's Dream." Public domain image.

“A Midsummer Night’s Dream” – Spring Play by The Summit Academy

Shakespeare’s classic comedy comes to life on stage in this student-led production filled with romance, mischief, and magic. Performed by Summit Speech & Drama, the play features a cast of young actors bringing energy and creativity to the beloved story of fairies, lovers, and mistaken identities. The performance is free and open to the public, though tickets are required, making it an easy and engaging night out downtown.

When: Friday, March 20 & Saturday, March 21 | 7 p.m.

Where: Central Rappahannock Regional Library Theater, 1201 Caroline Street

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75th Annual Fredericksburg Art Show & Sale

One of the city’s longest-running arts traditions returns this weekend, inviting visitors to explore a wide range of original works by local artists. From paintings and photography to sculpture and mixed media, the show highlights the depth of talent in the Fredericksburg creative community. Hosted by the Woman’s Club of Fredericksburg in partnership with the city’s parks and recreation department, the event offers a relaxed, gallery-style experience with free admission, perfect for browsing, buying, or simply getting inspired.

When: Friday, March 20 – Sunday, March 22 | Times vary

Where: Dorothy Hart Community Center, 408 Canal Street

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Trivia Night at Tales & Tails

Grab your smartest friends and head to Tales & Tails for a fun and competitive team trivia event! Space is limited, so please use sign up via the online form under the “Events” tab. Trivia is free to play and there will be prizes for the winning team.

When: Friday, March 20 | 6:30 to 8 p.m.

Where: Tales & Tails, 1010 Charles Street

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Women’s History Month Book Talk: Eliza Scidmore: The Trailblazing Journalist Behind Washington’s Cherry Trees

The Fredericksburg branch of the American Association of University Women is sponsoring this free talk by author Diana Parsell about the American female journalist who led a years-long quest to bring Japanese cherry trees to Washington, D.C. Parsell will sign copies of her book following the event.

When: Saturday, March 21 | 2 p.m.

Where: University of Mary Washington, Combs Hall, Room 139

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Spotsylvania

Photo by ActionVance on Unsplash

Enchanted Woods Tea Party at Wilderness Presidential Resort

Families are invited into a whimsical, fairy-tale setting at this magical tea party experience. The event features enchanting décor, sweet treats, and a live magic show. Children are encouraged to dress as fairies, princes, or woodland creatures as they enjoy an afternoon of imagination and fun. It’s a charming, low-cost outing perfect for younger kids.

When: Saturday, March 21 | noon to 2 p.m.

Where: 9220 Plank Road

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Glow in the Dark Easter Egg Hunt

As night falls, Patriot Park transforms into a glowing playground for this unique Easter egg hunt. Participants search for illuminated eggs under the stars and can snap photos with the Easter Bunny along the way. The event adds a fun twist to a classic spring tradition and is ideal for families looking for something a little different this season.

When: Saturday, March 21 | 6:30 to 8 p.m.

Where: Patriot Park Amphitheater, 5710 Smith Station Road

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Leprechaun Lookout Scavenger Hunt

Stop by Loriella Park and see if you can find all of the Leprechauns on the trail! Worksheets are available on the side porch of the office and can be left in the drop-box afterwards!

When: Daily through Sunday, March 22 | Park hours are 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Where: Loriella Park, 10910 Leavells Road

More info

Stafford

"The Modern Grounds of Ferry Farm Historic Site" by Aamarcian is licensed under CC BY-SA 4.0.

18th Century Game Night at Ferry Farm

Travel back in time for an evening of historic fun at Ferry Farm. This interactive event invites families to explore the Washington House while learning and playing games popular in the 1700s, from “Shut the Box” to “Game of the Goose.” With both indoor and outdoor activities, it’s a hands-on way to experience history while enjoying a relaxed, social atmosphere.

When: Friday, March 20 | 5 to 7 p.m.

Where: George Washington’s Ferry Farm, 268 Kings Highway

More info

Easter Egg Hunt at Patawomeck Park

Enjoy bounce houses, games, face painting, refreshments, vendors and more at “Stafford’s best Easter egg hunt.” The event is open to everyone and children 12 and under can participate in the egg hunts. Hunt times: 10 a.m. (ages 5 and under); 11 a.m. (ages 6 to 9); noon (ages 10 to 12).

When: Saturday, March 21 | 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Where: Patawomeck Park, 25 Chopawamsic Parkway

More info

Books at Belmont: Jaquelene D’Amico

Jacquelene D'Amico has been selected as the 2026 speaker for Gari Melchers' Books at Belmont program. Join her in the pavilion at the Gari Melchers Home and Studio at Belmont for a free public talk exploring the creative journey behind her book The Adventures of Trollee and Alice, how grief became a source of inspiration, and how magical time spent with your children can truly be.

When: Sunday, March 22 | 2 p.m.

Where: Gari Melchers Home and Studio, 224 Washington Street

More info

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