Special NCAA Basketball Tournament Coverage

The Division III NCAA Basketball Tournament starts today at UMW’s Anderson Center. The Advance will be there covering the 5 p.m. game between Amherst and WPI, and the 7:30 p.m. game between UMW and Worcester State. Watch for halftime alerts and post-game wrap-up beginning around 5:45 p.m. today and Saturday.

By Angela Davis

For family fun, you can’t beat Pixar’s animation and storylines.

By Martin Davis

UMW’s Men’s Basketball coach sits down to talk NCAA Basketball Tournament, today’s college athletes, and what people can expect at the Anderson Center this weekend.

This article is published under Creative Commons license CC BY-NC-ND. It can be distributed for noncommercial purposes and must include the following: “Published with permission by FXBG Advance.”