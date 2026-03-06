Advance Friday Evening News
This afternoon, go behind the story with Coach Kahn at UMW, plus three things to stream looks at some PIXAR classics
Special NCAA Basketball Tournament Coverage
The Division III NCAA Basketball Tournament starts today at UMW’s Anderson Center. The Advance will be there covering the 5 p.m. game between Amherst and WPI, and the 7:30 p.m. game between UMW and Worcester State. Watch for halftime alerts and post-game wrap-up beginning around 5:45 p.m. today and Saturday.
THREE THINGS TO STREAM: Popular Pixar Picks
By Angela Davis
For family fun, you can’t beat Pixar’s animation and storylines.
BEHIND THE STORY: Coach Marcus Kahn
By Martin Davis
UMW’s Men’s Basketball coach sits down to talk NCAA Basketball Tournament, today’s college athletes, and what people can expect at the Anderson Center this weekend.
