By Angela Davis

MOVIE CRITIC

When it comes to family entertainment, Pixar is tops. This CG-animation studio has been going strong for over 30 years now with hit-after-hit. Not every film has been perfect, but the company absolutely has more great films under its belt than flops. Now, with the latest film from Pixar, Hoppers, hitting theaters this weekend, here are some fantastic Pixar movies you can check out this weekend if you’re wanting more.

Toy Story (Disney+) (Rated G)

Nothing quite beats the film that started it all. Everyone has come across this classic at least once in their lives. It’s a timeless story about a cowboy doll named Woody as he grows jealous when his owner, Andy, develops favoritism for the latest-and-greatest toy, Buzz Lightyear. Hijinks ensue as Woody sets out to regain his spot as Andy’s favorite toy while trying to dispose of the competition.

The humor and heart in Toy Story is the core of what makes this film work. It can be remarkably funny with impeccable comedic timing by the two leads, Tom Hanks and Tim Allen. However, the sweet message near the film’s climax is what makes it stand out from other animated fare. If your little one hasn’t checked out this classic Pixar film yet, take some time this weekend to introduce them to it, as well as the sequels that followed.

Ratatouille (Disney+) (Rated G)

Following your dreams is a common theme that can be found in not just Pixar’s library, but many animated family films. This 2007 film by Brad Bird pushes the concept to great new heights with a clever premise. Remy is a rat living in France that wants to cook more than anything. When he’s swept away in the sewers and arrives in Paris, the heart of cuisine dining, he sees a golden opportunity, especially when he develops a friendship with a young dish cleaner named Linguini.

Ratatouille is a film that holds up remarkably well nearly 20 years later. Remy is one of Pixar’s best characters because of his sheer determination and passion for food. The way the animation playfully shows the audience why he sees food differently than others is unique with its use of color and sounds. Mix it altogether with wonderful themes and an iconic ending featuring a snooty food critic, and you have one of Pixar’s most underrated efforts.

Inside Out (Disney+) (Rated PG)

What’s going on inside your head? That’s exactly what this film seeks to answer. Inside Out tells the story of Joy, an emotion that delivers happiness to the human she’s assigned to, Riley. When she’s suddenly swept away with Sadness, another emotion, into the farthest recesses of the mind, the two must work together to return to their headquarters and bring happiness back to Riley’s life.

What’s so clever about this film is how it addresses the complexity of emotions. It brilliantly sets up that there are only five generic characters that represent five different feelings kids can have: Joy, Sadness, Anger, Disgust and Fear. As the film goes on though, it begins to play with the audience’s expectations and address that emotions are not as simple as one would believe. This is a brilliant movie that serves as the perfect introduction to emotions for younger viewers.

BONUS: Other Pixar Recommendations (All Streaming on Disney+)

Monsters Inc.

Finding Nemo

The Incredibles

WALL-E

Up

Coco

Soul

Luca

Turning Red

Elemental

Inside Out 2

Elio

