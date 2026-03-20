Advance Friday Morning News
It's March 20, 2026. The Eagles advance to the national semifinals, Bruce Saller on cool sleeping, and the editor on why sports matter.
SPORTS: UMW Throttles Chicago
By Martin Davis
Chicago shot well enough to win, the Eagles’ team shot better, keeping the Maroons at arms’ length most of the night on the way to an 81-73 victory.
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ECONOMIC CENTS: Saving Energy While Sleeping
By Bruce Saller
A heating/cooling system for your bed can lead to significantly lower energy bills, and significantly lower energy use.
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FROM THE EDITOR: Yes, Sports Matter
In a world of sports excess, sports’ values are very much on display -- even during the college game’s most grandiose, self-congratulatory event. March Madness.
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