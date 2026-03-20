By Martin Davis

Chicago shot well enough to win, the Eagles’ team shot better, keeping the Maroons at arms’ length most of the night on the way to an 81-73 victory.

By Bruce Saller

A heating/cooling system for your bed can lead to significantly lower energy bills, and significantly lower energy use.

In a world of sports excess, sports’ values are very much on display -- even during the college game’s most grandiose, self-congratulatory event. March Madness.

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