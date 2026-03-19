By Bruce Saller

COLUMNIST

Do you sleep with the thermostat set in the 60s in the summer or the 70s in the winter? If so, you may be able to reduce your energy bills by using a heating/cooling system for your bed. These systems circulate conditioned air or water through a pad that fits over your mattress, keeping you comfortable in hotter/cooler temperatures. They have separate temperature controls for double or larger beds. Their price ranges from a few hundred dollars for a basic air system to a few thousand dollars for a premium water system.

The US Energy Information Administration (EIA) reports the average Virginian spent just over $1000 on heating and cooling in 2025 (increases to $1100 in 2026 due to Dominion rate increase).

Share

The Department of Energy estimates you reduce your heating/cooling costs between 1-3% for each degree you lower your thermostat in the winter or raise it in the summer. So, if you can adjust your thermostat by 5 degrees by using a bed system, you will reduce your heating/cooling bill by 5-15%, or $55 to $165 per year. Per the EIA, about half of the average family’s energy use goes to heating and cooling, so you can calculate your potential savings from your gas and electric bills.

If you don’t need to cool your bed, a cheaper option is to get an electric blanket or mattress cover. They are cheaper than the heating and cooling systems, and cost less to operate.

If you like sleeping in cold temperatures in the winter and hot temperatures in the summer, you are one of the lucky few who don’t use a lot of energy at night. Congratulations!

Local Obituaries

To view local obituaries or to send a note to family and loved ones, please visit the link that follows.

Read last week's local obituaries