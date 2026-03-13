Advance Friday Morning News
It's Friday, March 13, 2026. This morning, discussions beginning about a potential future revenue sharing agreement in Stafford, the FredSPCA in March Muttness, & an interview with UMW's Coach Marcus.
Stafford School Board Discusses Potential Revenue Sharing Agreement
By Adele Uphaus
The School Board received a report on the subject at Tuesday’s work session; the Board of Supervisors will receive the same report later this month.
The Fredericksburg SPCA Has Made the Snuggly 16 Round of March Muttness
By Adele Uphaus
Donations through Saturday will help them advance to the next level.
BEHIND THE STORY: Eagle Basketball Culture Soars Beyond the Court
By Martin Davis, With Coach Marcus Kahn
Coach Marcus Kahn discusses what binds his basketball team, and how that culture is affecting the campus and community beyond the court. Oh ... and there’s a big game Saturday night!
This article is published under Creative Commons license CC BY-NC-ND. It can be distributed for noncommercial purposes and must include the following: “Published with permission by FXBG Advance.”