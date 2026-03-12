By Martin Davis

EDITOR-IN-CHIEF

Email Martin

University of Mary Washington’s Men’s Basketball Coach Marcus Kahn is back for another interview. This time, he takes fans inside the recruiting process to explain the types of players he recruits (hint: person over athlete), and how that has helped build the cohesive, supportive team that is playing at an elite level at tournament time.

And for the bball junkies, a bit of preview into Saturday night’s clash between UMW and the University of Wisconsin - La Crosse (whose mascot is also the Eagles).

Check out the video at our YouTube page!

