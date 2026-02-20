Advance Friday Morning News
It's February 20, 2026. Today, the April Special Election is causing special problems for many, and a local business, nonprofit, and Dominion Energy join forces to keep two families warm.
NEWS: Pass or Fail, the Redistricting Amendment Means an Extra Election
By Martin Davis
For local registrars that means additional work they didn’t expect, and costs that weren’t budgeted for. Voters are more likely to be confused. And legal challenges are rising.
Kasper Mechanical and SERVE Partner to Keep the Heat on for Local Families in Need
By Adele Uphaus
The company paid outstanding energy bills for two Stafford families.
This article is published under Creative Commons license CC BY-NC-ND. It can be distributed for noncommercial purposes and must include the following: “Published with permission by FXBG Advance.”