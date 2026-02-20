By Martin Davis

For local registrars that means additional work they didn’t expect, and costs that weren’t budgeted for. Voters are more likely to be confused. And legal challenges are rising.

By Adele Uphaus

The company paid outstanding energy bills for two Stafford families.

This article is published under Creative Commons license CC BY-NC-ND. It can be distributed for noncommercial purposes and must include the following: “Published with permission by FXBG Advance.”